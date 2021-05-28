See how many of these animals you know in Irish and enjoy some of our fun facts while you learn.

A great way to introduce yourself to a new language, or to brush up on what you already know is to go over everyday words. Why not see how many of these different animals you know in Irish? Don't worry, we'll help you with the pronunciation!

DOG - MADRA

Pronunciation: maw-dra

Fun fact: In Irish folklore, it's believed that dogs can see supernatural beings. While the majestic wolfhound, the oldest Irish breed, was once a symbol of status owned only by Kings and as their names suggest used for hunting the wolves that once roamed Ireland.

DOLPHIN- DEILF

Pronunciation: d-elf

HORSE- CAPALL

Pronunciation: cop-all

Fun fact: Have you ever taken a horse and cart in Ireland? Many different towns in Ireland such as Killarney in County Kerry offer this as an alternative way to see the sights.

MOUSE- LUACH

Pronunciation: l-uck

Fun fact: A well-known expression in Irish is, "nuair a bhíonn an cat amuigh, bíonn an luach ag rince", which translates to the English proverb of "when the cat is out, the mice will play."

ROBIN- SPIDEOG

Pronunciation: spid-ewog

COW - BÓ

Pronunciation: b- oh

Fun fact: Ireland is a little bit famous for the milk our cows can produce, in particular in County Kerry. The company Kerrygold is known worldwide because of how creamy its butter is.

PIGLET- BANBH

Pronunciation: ban-i-v

FOX- SINNOACH

Pronunciation: Shh-ion-ach

Fun fact: Another word for fox in Irish is madra rua (maw-dra/ r-uu-a) which directly translated means 'red dog'.

RABBIT- COINÍN

Pronunciation: ko-neen

DONKEY- ASAL

Pronunciation: as-el