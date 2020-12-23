Five of Dublin’s Winter Lights shows are being streamed live online from today, December 23, through January 1.

As part of the Government’s ‘To Be Irish at Christmas’ initiative, five of Dublin's ‘Winter Lights’ locations are being streamed live online so that the Irish diaspora around the world can enjoy them too.

The webcams - which are available to watch for free here - feature Dublin's Winter Lights displays at The GPO, Samuel Beckett Bridge, Mansion House, Custom House, and Hugh Lane Gallery from 4:30 pm to 1 am GMT each day from December 23 through January 1.

About Dublin's Winter Lights

From December 1st to January 1st, 17 locations (see map below) across Dublin City are transformed with colourful projections and lighting displays to cheer us all up in what has been a challenging year.

Ahead of the live streams, Dublin City Council said: “For the month of December, 17 locations around the city have been transformed with colourful projections and lighting displays.

“Many Irish people who live and work abroad love coming home for Christmas but unfortunately for a lot of them, that’s just not possible this year.

"With this short video [below], we’re taking Dublin to them, so they can see a little bit of home from wherever they are in the world.”

“Dublin is always a special place at Christmas time,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu.

“There’s no doubt Christmas 2020 will be different to previous years, but that doesn’t mean it will be any less magical. Winter Lights is becoming an important part of the Christmas tradition, and all of the locations look fantastic. I think this year more than ever we all need a bit of Christmas cheer.”

New locations this year include the Mater Hospital, Capital Dock, the Jeanie Johnston Tall Ship, and the Triumphal Arch at the CHQ.

Smithfield features photos of frontline workers to thank them for their contribution in helping to keep the city running (#CelebrateYourHero).

The eco-friendly lights feature more than 157,800 low power LEDs, 100 tonnes of equipment, and over 15,780 metres of cable. The ship sculpture at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay uses less electrical power than a domestic socket; City Hall uses the equivalent of about two dishwashers; Hugh Lane uses the equivalent of a vacuum cleaner, and The Mansion House uses 2kw (a decrease of 80% on 2018).

