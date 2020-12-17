Dublin is simply magical at Christmas time.

Every Irish person knows that there’s nowhere better in the world to celebrate Christmas than at home!

There’s magic in the air, fairy lights, good cheer, and most importantly good banter!

But now it’s official as Dublin was named as one of the top places in the world to spend Christmas, in 2018.

The international flower vendors Bloom and Wild made their decree by choosing “15 Of The Best Cities To Visit At Christmas."

They made their decision looking at “flight costs during the holidays, the price of a restaurant meal on Christmas Day, average annual snowfall, and how soon the Christmas lights are switched on.”

Dublin comes in at number 10 on their list, after top wintery spots like Helsinki, Quebec, and Berlin.

Read More: Joy of being home in Ireland for Christmas

Here’s what they have to say about Ireland’s capital at Christmas...

“If your idea of Christmas heaven is wrapping up warm for an epic pub crawl across endless cobbled streets, then Dublin is the place for you."

"The iconic Irish city will welcome the festive season from 19th November in 2018, hosting the highly-anticipated Procession of Light that brings everyone together for a memorable celebration meets spectacle.”

Anyone who’s spent time on Grafton Street at Christmas will agree with the old song that describes the street as “a wonderland, there’s magic in the air”. The Christmas lights make the street especially beautiful this time of year as do the Christmas carolers and shop window displays.

As well as the great love of Christmas tradition in Ireland you can feel the good cheer in the air. As a small island of emigrants, Christmas is a time when those who can come home to visit loved ones – family and friends.

The sense of goodwill is brilliant and traditions like Glen Hansard, Danny O’Reilly, and Roisin O and even Bono busking for charity on Grafton Street on Christmas even just add that little bit of magic fairy dust to the holiday season.

Of course, we’re biased but if you ever get the chance to visit Dublin at Christmas, we guarantee it’ll make your spirits soar!

Have you ever been to Dublin at Christmastime? Share your experience in the comments!

* Originally published in 2018.