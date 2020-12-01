To Be Irish at Christmas will feature ten days of stories, memories, music, and fun starring the Irish diaspora.

TD Colm Brophy, Ireland’s Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, has launched the To Be Irish at Christmas initiative which aims to further connect Ireland’s global diaspora this Christmas season.

To Be Irish at Christmas will be a platform to share and swap your own special memories of Irish Christmases. It will also celebrate many of the things Irish people love about being Irish through an online program of Irish music, culture, performances, community engagement, and collective spirit from home and abroad.

Minister Brophy said: "Christmas is all about getting together - it's all about connecting, it's all about meeting up with your friends, your family, and coming together to celebrate Christmas.

"This year, though, it's slightly different. 2020 has been a year like no other and we really want to give people an opportunity to connect, to come together, in a safe and virtual way."

The initiative is looking for short (30-60 seconds) video submissions from families, friends, and individuals around the world. Taking inspiration from the History of Ireland in 100 Objects project, To Be Irish at Christmas would like to hear from Irish people across the globe about one thing that connects them to Ireland during the holiday season. From special objects, to songs, recipes, or films, we want to know what reminds our global family of home at this special time of year.

TD Brophy said: “I am looking forward to the To Be Irish at Christmas initiative which will help the Irish all over the world connect with each other. I hope that many people will take part by submitting their songs, stories, memories, or hopes for the year ahead."

The exciting program of events, which will be officially unveiled on December 8, will run from December 21 - 31.

You can learn more about the To Be Irish at Christmas initiative on its website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

