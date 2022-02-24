Running from May 16 to Aug 4, Van Gogh Dublin is a 20k-square-foot, light and sound spectacular featuring two-story projections of the artist’s most compelling works.

Van Gogh Dublin – An Immersive Journey is completely immersive using artificial intelligence, so it feels like you are surrounded by the artwork and that the artwork is a living, breathing thing. You will encounter the brilliance of one of history’s greatest artists in 360 degrees.

Van Gogh Dublin is an immersive, all-digital, hands-free experience that is perfect for our socially distant world and every audience, young or old. The RDS, which will host the experience, is one of very few Dublin venues with sufficient infrastructure to build an immersive exhibition of this scale and impact.

Here's just a taste of what you'll experience:

This immersive journey is so different from other Van Gogh exhibitions and light shows due to how it interprets Van Gogh’s paintings through new technologies, combined in a way that will have never been seen before this world premiere arriving in Dublin in May.

Speaking about what makes this immersive experience by one of the world’s most iconic artists so incredible and different, Project Director Jillian Wilson said:

“Visitors will experience audio-visual storytelling at its best and will be immersed in Van Gogh's history and artwork, enjoying his masterpieces in an advanced digital format, transformed using different facades and technological approaches. Even finishing with a futuristic and innovative Artificial Intelligence interpretation of his paintings”.

“You get to walk through the fascinating and tragic life of Van Gogh, through his carefully curated artworks, chosen to fully absorb you in a multi-sensory experience, with mind-blowing audio-visual effects.”

The spectacle has been masterminded by creative studio Nohlab, known for their mind-bending, multi-award-winning immersive digital-art exhibitions across the world.

As part of this Van Gogh Dublin immersive journey, visitors will also get to experience three of Nohlab’s existing multi-sensory, contemporary pieces of digital artwork, some of which feature in the famous Atelier Des Lumiere in Paris, that will take the visitor on a journey beyond Van Gogh, to the evolution on art, science and light.

Founder Dan Gleeson experienced similar shows across Europe, the US and Asia, inspiring him to bring something even better to Dublin:

“When you first arrive you don’t know what to expect. Immediately you’re completely taken aback by how beautiful everything is and how impressive the digital artwork is, brought to life all around you. You then become completely absorbed by the journey, Van Gogh’s incredible talent and his fascinating life”.

“And it’s really not just for art lovers, people of any age and any interests will enjoy this spectacle. It really is an incredible new experience we can all now enjoy in Dublin across the summer months”.

Tickets are available now at VanGoghDublin.ie.

