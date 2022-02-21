Dublin has been recognized as one of the top cities in the world for arts and culture for its many museums, libraries and rich literary heritage.

Ireland's capital city has been named in Big 7 Travel's first-ever list of The 50 Best Cities in the World for Arts and Culture.

The global travel site released the list to "help encourage art-centered tourism and shed light on an industry that suffered heavily due to the pandemic. "

Big 7 Travel analyzed the number of museums, galleries, cultural attractions and heritage sites in each city and examined its range of arts and cultural venues and most visited attractions.

According to the website, each of these cities offers masterpieces aplenty, as well as ample opportunity to soak up culture and find inspiration.

Dublin ranked no. 41 on the list.

Big 7 Travel writes: "For a city spread across just 115 sq. km, Dublin punches well above its weight when it comes to arts and culture.

"There are 5.3 cultural attractions per sq. km. The Irish capital offers at least 62 museums, as well as 51 public libraries, three universities and 52 art galleries.

"Cultural highlights include the Hugh Lane Gallery, the National Gallery of Ireland, the Irish Museum of Modern Art and the National Concert Hall.

"The city boasts a proud literary heritage too, including the likes of James Joyce, Oscar Wilde and George Bernard Shaw, to name a few. "

Dublin was also just recently named on the top 10 cities to visit this year by Lonely Planet. The city, which ranked no. 7 one the list, was hailed for its "Georgian squares, traditional pubs and warm people."

Big 7 Travel's Top Five Best Cities in the World for Arts and Culture in 2022:

1. Paris

2. Tokyo

3. London

4. New York

5. Seoul

For the complete list of The 50 Best Cities for Art & Culture for 2022, visit Big 7 Travel.