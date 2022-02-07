Dublin has been named as one of the top 10 best cities around the world to visit this year by Lonely Planet.

Ireland's capital city made the number 7 spot on the list of Best Cities to Visit in 2022, which features 10 countries, cities, and regions to visit this year as part of its Best in Travel 2022.

Dublin was hailed by the online travel magazine for its "Georgian squares, traditional pubs and warm people."

Lonely Planet writes: "The real city Leopold walked around in 1922 on his Irish odyssey, with its Georgian squares, traditional pubs and warm people, is still there a century on.

"And its long established highlights are now complemented by new layers of community and diversity that add to the capital’s contemporary appeal."

Lonely Planet praised the city for its charismatic people, pub culture, diversity, and for being a "living museum of its history."

"A small capital with a huge reputation, Dublin has a mix of heritage and hedonism that will not disappoint. All you have to do is show up," writes the travel website.

Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2022 Top 10 Cities:

Auckland, New Zealand Taipei, Taiwan Freiburg, Germany Atlanta, USA Lagos, Nigeria Nicosia/Lefkosia, Cyprus Dublin, Ireland Mérida, Mexico Florence, Italy Gyeongju, South Korea

Lonely Planet said: "While travel remains different for now, Best in Travel offers inspiration for making the most of 2022, leveraging the knowledge of Lonely Planet's global community of experts to bring forth a list of destinations that match how we travel now; with sustainability, safety, and health in mind."

All of The Best in Travel 2022 lists are available online here and in print as a book.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.