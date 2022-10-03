Derry is expected to welcome around 100,000 visitors to this year's Halloween festival, the biggest in Europe.

The Walled City comes alive from October 28-31, promising a celebration full of folklore, feasting and family fun.

The annual event will take place at 14 key locations across the city and will also extend into Strabane and Donegal.

Derry's Halloween celebration began over 35 years ago as a simple costume party in the city’s Castle Bar and has since grown into a global phenomenon.

In 2015, Derry was voted Best Halloween Destination by the readers of USA Today, and this year travel blog The Planet D named it alongside Dublin as The Best Place in the World to Visit for Halloween.

The 2022 Derry Halloween Program:

* Enjoy some gentle ‘exorcise’ at Awakening The Walled City, along the 1km City of Bones Trail through the center of Derry with haunting animated projections and audio, spectacular street performances and creepy walkabout characters ready to give you a fright around every corner.

* The Forest of Shadows Trail will be a 2km walk over The Peace Bridge, leading you through a portal into the iconic St Columb’s Park where the veil is at its thinnest between worlds. Be prepared to face your fears as demons and creatures emerge from the underworld, intent on entertaining everyone who is brave enough to visit.

* Feast at the mouth-watering Legenderry Food Market and with the fearsome Little Horrors Family Program and the stunning Live Music Program also taking place, there’s something to get everyone in the spooky spirit.

* On Halloween night, the festival comes together in one giant finale. The famous Carnival Parade is returning this year after a three year hiatus and will be followed by an epic fireworks display.

Visit Derry Chief Executive Odhran Dunne said: “This is a vibrant city with a rich, mythical, creative and cultural history. When people visit for the Halloween festival, they are guaranteed to have a wonderful time at great value.

“As always, we’re looking forward to welcoming people from all over the world to Derry once more as our festivities get back to full strength.

“The city really does roll out the red carpet for visitors. The festival attractions are some of the best you will find in the world but beyond that our bars and restaurants are always lively and serving some of the best produce the North West has to offer.

“With the Halloween festivities also taking in Donegal and Strabane, this is the perfect opportunity to visit the whole area. We are famed as being the gateway to both the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coast with an abundance of stunning places to visit.”

Derry offers many "spooktacular" accommodations throughout the city and surrounding areas, but visitors are warned to book early.

For a full preview of Halloween in Derry and for great places to stay and eat visit www.visitderry.com and www.derryhalloween.com.