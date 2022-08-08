Culture Ireland's Grants Program will receive €626,000 for the promotion of Irish arts globally.

Ireland's Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, announced the funding on August 2.

91 projects covering architecture, dance, film, literature, music, opera, theatre, and visual arts will reach projected audiences of over 1.1 million in 27 countries thanks to the funding.

Minister Martin said: "From baroque music in Croatia to rock music in Germany and from contemporary opera in London to important art fairs in Seoul and New York – I am struck by the breadth of Irish artists and their work being supported across multiple art forms.

"This international presentation is not just a testament to the excellent reputation for Irish culture through these opportunities but also a hugely practical element in the renewal and recovery of the Irish cultural sector."

Over €626k announced today to promote Irish arts globally This will support 91 projects reach over 1.1m people in over 27 countries Irish artists are returning to the world stage with great force 💪 pic.twitter.com/2m67It4NsK — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) August 2, 2022

The projects supported by the round of funding include:

• Support for Irish filmmakers to attend screenings of their work at film festivals including the Edinburgh International Film Festival (August), Telluride Film Festival (September), Toronto Irish Film Festival (October), and the San Francisco Irish Film Festival (September).

• Irish writers – including Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Paul Muldoon, Peter Sirr and Nuala O’Connor – appearing at literature festivals across Europe including Cheltenham Literature Festival (UK – October), Llangwm Literary Festival (UK – August), RiflessiDiVersi Festival (Italy – September) and the International Literature Festival Berlin (Germany – September).

• Touring supports towards emerging Irish rock/pop artists including Just Mustard, Sinead O’Brien, Sprints, NewDad, Ryan Mack, CMAT and THUMPER.

• Irish National Opera’s return to the Royal Opera, London with its production of Least Like the Other – Searching for Rosemary Kennedy by Brian Irvine and Netia Jones (UK – January 2023).

• Support for exhibitions by Irish artists including Jesse Jones at the Talbot Rice Gallery (Scotland, Summer 2023), Niamh McCann at the Wilhelm Hack Galerie (Germany - October), AlanJames Burns at the Earth Vision (London - October), and Nick Miller at the Art Space Gallery (London - September/October).

• Following a successful run earlier this year at the Brighton Festival, The Patient Gloria by Gina Moxley (Pan Pan Theatre) travels to New York for performances at St. Ann’s Warehouse, Brooklyn (USA – November/December)

• Camerata Kilkenny & Ensemble Dagda join Irish Baroque Orchestra and Irish Youth Baroque Orchestra (previously announced) to mark Ireland’s designation as partner country at Varaždin Baroque Evenings in Varaždin, Croatia (September)

• Support for a range of Irish trad/folk artists touring across the Europe and US, including Shane Hennessy in Germany, Gerry O’Connor in Sweden, Aoife Scott in Denmark, Britain and the US, The Jeremiahs in Germany, John Blek throughout Europe and MOXIE in Scotland.

• Funding towards key Irish festivals and venues including Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith, The Trip to Bermingham Tradfest, Milwaukee IrishFest, and the Celtic Junction Festival.

• Participation of Irish galleries and exhibition of works by Irish artists at prestigious artfairs in Berlin, New York and Seoul.

The funding also includes support for Walking with Ghosts (Landmark Productions), a late addition to the Edinburgh International Festival (UK – August) and part of Culture Ireland’s extensive Showcase program of activity across the Edinburgh International Festival, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Edinburgh International Book Festival. Full details of Culture Ireland’s Edinburgh program are available here.

A full list of grant recipients is available here.