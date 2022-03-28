Sinéad O'Connor has issued a savage rejection email to Piers Morgan, stating that the British TV host had been trying to get her on his show ever since her son Shane died in January.

O'Connor shared screenshots of her rejection email on Twitter, which appeared to attack Morgan for his stance on Meghan Markle.

"Piers Morgan's been trying to get me on his breakfast show since Shaney died," the Irish singer wrote on Twitter.

"Here's what I emailed him in response: Hopefully you'll chortle your tea out your nose."

The email stated: "Hi Piers, I think it's best I don't do your show because of the irresistible temptation I would have to point out that you're dying to be balls deep in Meghan Markle so bad it's driven you crazy, and that your dislike of Prince Harry is down to his being balls deep in her ten times a day.

"It being the case that if you were ever to get near her, which would never happen, you'd last ten seconds: and that would be that for ten days."

Hi Sinead, a delight to hear from you and I did indeed chortle my tea out of my nose.

Three things..

a) I haven't hosted a breakfast show for a year.

b) I actually fancy you, not Meghan. Think it's the GI Jane hair thing.

c) I was so sorry about your son. Hope you're OK. https://t.co/4V4xqS8ruO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 26, 2022

Morgan appeared to take the rejection in good spirits, retweeting O'Connor's tweet and saying that it was a "delight" to hear from her.

"Hi Sinead, a delight to hear from you and I did indeed chortle my tea out of my nose," he tweeted.

"Three things.. a) I haven't hosted a breakfast show for a year. b) I actually fancy you, not Meghan. Think it's the GI Jane hair thing. c) I was so sorry about your son. Hope you're OK."

O'Connor's son Shane was found dead on January 7 after being reported missing a day earlier. O'Connor said her son had escaped suicide watch at Tallaght Hospital.