Were you watching!? Jason Brown wowed the world with his figure skating routine, heavily influenced by Irish dance's Riverdance, at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

In 2014, US figure skater Jason Brown triple-axled, arabesqued and bracket jumped his way into history. Brown won a bronze medal in the team event at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, becoming one of the youngest male figure skating Olympic medalists.

His performance at the U.S. National Championships, held in Boston, secured him one of two spots on the 2014 U.S. Men’s Figure Skating team.

Brown had serious charisma, energy, and stage (rink?) presence, and when he breaks into the Irish dance-inspired portion of the routine, the crowd and the presenters go absolutely wild.

In previous interviews, he’d given full credit for the "Riverdance" performance to his long-time choreographer Rohene Ward. As Brown told the charmingly titled figure skating blog Is That a Skate Guard in Your Pocket or are You Happy to See Me:

"Rohene and I spent about a week looking at different pieces for my senior debut long program and at the end of the week, he looked at me with the widest, brightest eyes and said, ‘I know exactly what you are going to skate to. I've always wanted you to skate to it, but I've been waiting for the perfect time. That time is now!’ This program is by far the hardest, most exhausting free skate I have ever had, yet that is something I love most about the program. It is such a challenge and constantly pushes me to my limits both physically and mentally. I absolutely love performing this free skate at events and I love when the audience claps along."

Thanks for the memories Jason!

Jason Brown is a seven-time medalist on the Grand Prix circuit, the 2015 U.S. national champion, and a two-time Four Continents medalist (2020 silver, 2018 bronze). Earlier in his career, he became a two-time World Junior medalist (2013 silver, 2012 bronze), the 2011 Junior Grand Prix Final champion, and the 2010 national junior champion.

* Originally published in 2014, updated in March 2020.