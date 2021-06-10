County Meath man Darragh Curran's moving ode to the re-opening of Ireland's pubs has gone viral online.

Pubs in Ireland were permitted to resume outdoor service, under some restrictions, from last Monday, June 7, a long-awaited step in the right direction for the country that's been under various lockdowns for more than a year.

After making his first trip back to the popular pub Grogans in Dublin, Co Meath man Darragh Curran decided to pen a poem in celebration of these establishments that have started trading business once more.

Darragh uploaded his brilliant original poem entitled 'Bacon Fries' (a popular pub snack to accompany a pint) to his social media page GuinnessGuru page.

The video has caught people's attention and has been viewed more than 23k times.

Darragh's passion for a good pint of the black stuff has no bounds. Pre-pandemic he would travel around Ireland reviewing pubs and if their pints of Guinness held up to the standard, as well as hosting the OnlyCans podcast.

Check out Bacon Fries here:

A pint and a packet of Bacon Fries makin' guys weak at the knees Seekin' to seize the day that's in it coz it's been a minute And fifteen months for the pubs in the D.U.B. Fifteen months on the P.U.P. Sick of cans & sick of plastic cups Of that first pint I'll be takin' drastic sups Talkin' about the fantastic ups and downs of the last year The mass fear we felt And the shit hands we were dealt To the lad who was eighteen when this all began Deprived of the sessions that make you a man And that same young lad, well, now he's twenty And he'll drink plenty Til those kegs are empty To the man who just turned eighty five who kept the faith alive Who's just so happy that his best mate survived this whole thing So hit the local, be vocal, tell 'em you missed them And when the bill comes make sure you tip them And in the meanwhile they'll smile & put on a brave face Knowing that they'll chase their losses for a long time to come But now we look on and I'm just so smitten to see My mates in the pub all splittin' the G And soon enough they'll be hittin' the free bar at your best friend's wedding Tears you'll be shedding not because he's heading up the aisle But because you just saw his grandad smile For the first time in a very long while So get down to the pub and raise up a drink And as you sink that first pint of stout you'll think to yourself This is what it's all about

