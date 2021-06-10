County Meath man Darragh Curran's moving ode to the re-opening of Ireland's pubs has gone viral online.
Pubs in Ireland were permitted to resume outdoor service, under some restrictions, from last Monday, June 7, a long-awaited step in the right direction for the country that's been under various lockdowns for more than a year.
After making his first trip back to the popular pub Grogans in Dublin, Co Meath man Darragh Curran decided to pen a poem in celebration of these establishments that have started trading business once more.
Darragh uploaded his brilliant original poem entitled 'Bacon Fries' (a popular pub snack to accompany a pint) to his social media page GuinnessGuru page.
The video has caught people's attention and has been viewed more than 23k times.
Darragh's passion for a good pint of the black stuff has no bounds. Pre-pandemic he would travel around Ireland reviewing pubs and if their pints of Guinness held up to the standard, as well as hosting the OnlyCans podcast.
Check out Bacon Fries here:
Bacon Fries by The Guinness Guru
A pint and a packet of Bacon Fries
makin' guys weak at the knees
Seekin' to seize the day that's in it
coz it's been a minute
And fifteen months for the pubs in the D.U.B.
Fifteen months on the P.U.P.
Sick of cans & sick of plastic cups
Of that first pint I'll be takin' drastic sups
Talkin' about the fantastic ups and downs of the last year
The mass fear we felt
And the shit hands we were dealt
To the lad who was eighteen when this all began
Deprived of the sessions that make you a man
And that same young lad, well, now he's twenty
And he'll drink plenty
Til those kegs are empty
To the man who just turned eighty five who kept the faith alive
Who's just so happy that his best mate survived this whole thing
So hit the local, be vocal, tell 'em you missed them
And when the bill comes make sure you tip them
And in the meanwhile they'll smile & put on a brave face
Knowing that they'll chase their losses for a long time to come
But now we look on and I'm just so smitten to see
My mates in the pub all splittin' the G
And soon enough they'll be hittin' the free bar at your best friend's wedding
Tears you'll be shedding not because he's heading up the aisle
But because you just saw his grandad smile
For the first time in a very long while
So get down to the pub and raise up a drink
And as you sink that first pint of stout you'll think to yourself
This is what it's all about
