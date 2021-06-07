There were scenes of both excitement and relief as key parts of Ireland’s hospitality sector were finally able to reopen from today, June 7.

As of today, which is a Bank Holiday in Ireland, pubs and restaurants could resume outdoor service but only under strict regulations. Indoor service is set to resume next month, pending the public health situation.

Gastropubs and restaurants were shuttered, again, across the Republic of Ireland just before Christmas, but traditional pubs that don't serve food - sometimes known as "wet pubs" - have been closed since March 2020.

Also from today, gyms, swimming pools, and leisure centers have reopened for individual training, outdoor sports matches can resume, and capacity limits for weddings and organized events have been raised.

Later this week, the Irish government will begin its pilot program of live events.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said today that approximately 4,000 pubs across Ireland are expected to resume trading today with some 25,000 staff returning to work.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, says: "There is a strong sense of anticipation among publicans to get open and get back to what they do best.

"The message from publicans to old regulars and new customers alike is ‘we’ve missed you and welcome back’.

“The reopening for outdoor service will also see 25,000 staff return to work after a horrendous 15 months. Last year’s numerous lockdowns and partial reopenings played havoc with their lives so it’s important staff have confidence that we are now on the path to a full reopening.

“For the vast majority of publicans, outdoor service will keep them ticking over until indoor trading resumes on 5th July. We’re acutely aware that thousands of our members cannot open this week as they have no outdoor space and will have to wait another four weeks to resume trading.

“We’re hoping for a busy summer once all pubs open. There is a sense in the trade that people want to get out of the house and meet up. To get pubs back open will be a great sign the country is returning to normal.”

Here are some of the scenes as people returned to Ireland's pubs today:

“Perfection” first pint poured in Grogan’s for 15 months pic.twitter.com/KlBWCXfOlT — Emily Mullen (@emilymullwan) June 7, 2021

165 days later we’re finally open. It’s good to be back @boarsheaddublin pic.twitter.com/sBkdfF551J — Áine Hourican (@ainehourican) June 7, 2021

Ging’s in Carrick-on-Shannon, best beer garden in Ireland. Looking fabulous today. pic.twitter.com/bOMZT1Ht5E — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) June 7, 2021

A great thing to be asked to do today... The 1st @GuinnessIreland poured in @kehoesdub as they open up for outdoor dining#GuinnessTime pic.twitter.com/EFMGz3OP59 — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) June 7, 2021

It could be a corner in Paris but no it’s Limerick @VFIpubs pic.twitter.com/cDn1aEDyTi — Fergal Deegan (@DeeganFergal) June 7, 2021

Outdoor pints with my (fully vaccinated) Dad 😊❤

Been too long pic.twitter.com/yoTrF0ELB8 — Daithí (@debhruin) June 7, 2021

