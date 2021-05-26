Fáilte Ireland, Ireland's national tourism development authority, has today, May 26, published updates on protocol surrounding the re-opening of pubs.

The Irish government indicated earlier this month that from June 2, accommodation services (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, and hostels) can reopen, but services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents.

From June 7, subject to the public health situation, restaurants and bars can resume outdoor services with groups limited to 6 people.

According to RTE News, it is not yet clear when customers will be allowed to return indoors to pubs and restaurants, but the Taoiseach has said it is likely to be around the start of July.

Adrian Cummins, the CEO of The Restaurants Association of Ireland, said while the RAI welcomes the long-awaited publication of the guidelines, the organization is now calling upon the Irish government to allow restaurants to open in line with guest accommodations on June 2.

Here are Fáilte Ireland's guidelines to reopening indoor and outdoor food and beverage services:

Food & Beverage - Outdoors

Fáilte Ireland notes that its guidance is subject to ongoing review based on Government decisions relating to the reopening, regulations governing

public health restrictions and general Government guidance.

Service is permitted for a maximum of 6 persons aged 13 or over per table. This limit of 6 does not include accompanying children aged 12 or younger. The total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15 overall (max. 6 persons aged 13 and over).

The outdoor space will be controlled and manned by premises personnel ensuring a managed flow.

Table service only.

Recommend segmented food and beverage areas to allow for smokers and non-smokers.

Physical distancing of a minimum of 1 metre is required between the outer edges of the party (back of chair to back of chair)

Contact tracing and enhanced hygiene measures must be adhered to.

Measures to control noise levels e.g. no live/loud music permitted.

Employees wear face coverings/masks at all times.

Patrons must wear face coverings/masks when circulating around the outdoor dining and serving areas and using indoor facilities. Face coverings/masks mask-wearing must be enforced.

Premises/outdoor areas must be clear of all patrons by 11:30 pm.

Food & Beverage - Indoors

Fáilte Ireland notes that currently, indoor restaurant and bar services must be restricted to residents of paid tourism accommodation until Government restrictions are lifted.

Service is permitted for a maximum of 6 persons aged 13 or over per table. This limit of 6 does not include accompanying children aged 12 or younger. The total combined capacity at a table cannot exceed 15 overall (max. 6 persons aged 13 and over).

Multiple tables cannot be booked indoors.

No parties/ social gatherings are permitted indoors.

Table service only.

Physical distancing of 2 metres should be maintained between tables indoors. If all risk mitigation requirements outlined in Appendix 1 have been met, then a minimum of 1 metre is permitted. The physical distancing of 1 metre is required between the outer edges of the party (back of chair to back of chair)

Contact tracing, ventilation, and enhanced hygiene measures must be adhered to.

Measures to control noise levels. e.g. no live/loud music permitted.

Face coverings/masks must be worn by customers at all times other than when sitting at their table.

Employees wear face coverings/masks at all times.

Patrons must have vacated the licenced premises by 11:30 pm.

