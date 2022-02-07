Nicki Minaj has caught the attention of plenty of Irish people after she revealed a surprisingly good Belfast accent during a recent co-hosting gig on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on CBS in the US.

“Can you do an Irish accent? Can you do Irish?" Corden asks Minaj after riffing about Scottish and British accents.

"Kenneth Branagh is here tonight, he made that film Belfast," Corden says. “See if you can do this - ‘get out now.’”

Minaj impresses both Corden and the audience when she offers the "get out now" phrase in an authentic Belfast lilt.

But then Corden ups the ante: “Say this - ‘get out now, so it is.’”

“Huh?” Minaj asks trying to clarify what Corden is saying.

Shockingly, though, she parrots in back in a top-class Belfast accent.

Skip along to 8:53 here to see the humorous exchange:

The Trinidadian-born Minaj, who has been nominated for Grammy ten times throughout her music career, drew plenty of reactions on social media for her Belfast accent:

“Is it too late for a derry girls cameo,” one person tweeted.

“She should’ve been in the new Kenneth Branagh film,” another wrote.

“Irish queen x,” another said.

Nicki Minaj is from the Antrim Road https://t.co/5ZwSB6MRSt — Amanda.ie😷Ferguson (@AmandaFBelfast) February 5, 2022

Some, however, were quick to point out that Minaj did better Northern Irish accent than host James Corden, who grew up in the London area.

Genuinely upsetting that Nicki Minaj does a better Northern Irish accent than James Corden — Alex McMillan (@UndeniablyAlex) February 6, 2022

Of course, this isn't the first time Nicki Minaj has made a splash with her Irish fans. Back in 2015, she invited a young Donegal fan up on stage to dance with her at her concert in Belfast. After, she wrote on Instagram: "#Belfast I love u so much. Wow. Life tonight."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)