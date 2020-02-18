Jack Black and his appreciation for a proper pint has kicked off a new challenge over on Reddit

Jack Black, US funnyman and musician, was recently in Dublin to kick off a European tour with his comedy rock band Tenacious D, which he leads with Kyle Gass.

While he was in Dublin, Black took time to share his appreciation not only for the city, but for its finest export - Guinness! - on his social media accounts:

View this post on Instagram Thanks Dublin...you da best! 💚🤍🧡 A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on Feb 10, 2020 at 4:58pm PST

Since posting the Instagram on February 10, a new PhotoShop challenge has kicked off over on Reddit which sees Black and his pint of Guinness edited into other situations.

Check out some of the best hits from the Jack Black Guinness PhotoShop challenge here:

Admit it, we've all been in this position before ...

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy ...

Those Hobbits are great craic...

Dublin does have a long Viking history ...

How festive!

That's all folks!

Where's your favorite place to get a pint of Guinness in Dublin? Let us know in the comments!