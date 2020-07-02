Father Martin Tobin has kindly reminded everyone that “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in these difficult times

Father Martin Tobin, an Irish priest based at the Church of the Assumption in Co Kilkenny, is going viral after playing the Liverpool anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at the close of his Mass on June 27.

On June 25, Liverpool became Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years. Needless to say, the UK football club's dedicated fans were delighted.

During his mass on June 27, which was live-streamed due to coronavirus restrictions, Father Tobin seamlessly segued politics into sport, into religion - truly, a talented orator!

In his closing comments, referencing his green stole, Fr Tobin said: “The green, in case any of the smart alecs - not that we have any smart alecs in the parish - has nothing to do with the formation of a government today, I support none of them whatsoever.

“But I do support my final hymn. We have been through a hard time, and a difficult time. But remember, we haven’t been walking alone.

“There’s been a guidance with us, and a guide that has safely brought us this far, and my prayer, and my blessing for you tonight is we go into this new phase, new beginning, god blessing us, the father, the son, and the holy spirit, amen."

Father Tobin concludes: “For the Liverpool fans - sorry Manchester United, and Gunners, and all of you who support all the others, swallow your pride and suck this up, for this is for Liverpool," before hitting play on 'You'll Never Walk Alone' by Gerry and The Pacemakers, the adopted anthem of the Liverpool football club.

You can watch Father Tobin’s hilarious commentary here:

