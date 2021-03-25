An Irish dancing dog's fantastic St. Patrick's Day jig has taken social media by storm.

Secret, a six-year-old Australian Shepherd dog living in Bellingham, Washington, went viral on Twitter and Instagram after perfecting her Irish dancing steps.

Her owner Mary posted the video on her Instagram account @my_aussie_gal and the video has generated more than 167,000 views and 42,000 likes.

"Happy St. Patrick's day everyone!🍀 Here's me and Secret doing a traditional Irish jig this morning to celebrate!" Mary said on Instagram last week.

Meanwhile, former NBA player Rex Chapman also posted the video on his Twitter account, generating a further 1.5 million views and 69,000 likes.

"This dog is actually doing a traditional Irish dance with his hooman...," Chapman said on Twitter.

Chapman's tweet caught the attention of Hollywood actor Ben Stiller, who was astonished by Secret's obedience.

"I’m lucky if I get a reluctant paw raise for a huge piece of turkey bacon," Stiller said.

Other dog owners were similarly stunned by Secret's faultless Irish dancing moves.

"My dog doesn't even have the decency to look ashamed when I show him videos like this," one Twitter user said.

"My dog doesn't even come when I call her name," said another.

This is not the first time that Secret has taken the social media world by storm due to her Irish dancing skills.

The Australian Shepherd has been practicing and perfecting her footwork on the @my_aussie_gal account for years to the delight of the account's 435,000 followers.

Mary has been training Secret since the dog was just eight weeks old and the work is clearly paying off.

