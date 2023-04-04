With the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on April 10, we take a look at a video that shows the reality of a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

A video from the Irish border created by the BBC in 2017 demonstrates how awkward it would be for locals and travelers alike if a “hard border” was to be established between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The video depicts how roads and the border weave back and forth, showing how one traveler can cross the border four times in 10 minutes. A car traveling on the one road east to west from Clones in Co. Monaghan to Co Leitrim will cross the border four times, which in the event of a hard border would mean possibly passing through four border checks during the short journey.

Crossing the Irish border four times in ten minutes. pic.twitter.com/RuzBqzvG5x — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 4, 2017

A hard border would be a nightmare scenario. Currently, you can drive back and forth across the border, often unaware that you've changed jurisdictions. Often there is no sign of any indication that you have left or entered the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland.

This is not just true along this one stretch of the road either. Those who live in border areas often cross the invisible line several times a day. Businesses operate seamlessly on either side of the border. Companies routinely have some aspect of production on one side of the border and ship half-finished products back and forth.

For example, Ireland's renowned cream liqueur, Baileys, is composed of milk and whiskey that comes from both sides of the border and is mixed in one production facility. All of that would have to be unwound in the event of a hard border being implemented.

* Originally published in December 2017. Updated in 2023.