The Ireland Pub Crawl Virtual Challenge guides participants on a virtual loop around Ireland while supporting charity.

The upcoming Ireland Pub Crawl Virtual Challenge, presented by Vision Event Management, allows participants to partake in either a 50-mile or 100-mile virtual loop of Ireland between January 16 and March 17, St. Patrick's Day.

Read more Bucket list experiences waiting for you in Ireland when the time is right

Participants can complete their virtual challenge in any form of exercise, be it running, walking, swimming, biking, or something else. The virtual course will start at The Guinness Storehouse and will finish at Jameson Distillery, both located in Ireland's capital city of Dublin.

If you're feeling particularly ambitious heading into the new year, there are extended routes as part of the Pub Crawler Club (Dublin to Galway - 140 Miles,

Dublin to Cork - 165 Miles, Castle Tour - 210 Miles, Countryside Tour - 250 Miles) where participants can receive:

Tour specific Coaster

Customized bib for each tour

Customized finishers certificate for each tour

Milestone Postcard Greetings for each tour

During the virtual challenge, participants can learn about Irish pubs, history, and more while supporting the US-based charity Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN), which places highly-trained dogs in canine/client partnerships or as Facility Dogs supplying animal-assisted therapy at schools, courthouses, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers.

Organizers say this challenge combines physical activity while virtually taking participants around the vibrant city of Dublin. As a virtual challenge, participants can complete the routes anytime and anywhere. Times will not be collected, but participants will be able to set milage goals and log their miles online.

Participants may select from and register for one of three different packages:

The $29.99 Pint Package includes:

Commemorative Ireland Pub Crawl Challenge Sticker

Access to Private Facebook Group

Throw Down Thursday Happy Hours at 8:00 p.m. EST

Customized Bib

Personalized Finisher Certificate

Weekly Motivational Emails

The $44.99 Pitcher Package includes:

Everything in the Pint Package

Custom Bottle Opener Medal

Super Soft Retro T-Shirt

Green Party Beads

The $64.99 Ultimate Pub Crawl Package includes:

Everything in the Pitcher Package

Limited Edition Flask

Shot Glass

Guinness Koozie

Guinness Bottle Opener Keychain

Registration is now open at IrelandPubCrawlChallenge.com.

About Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN)

Participants in the Ireland Pub Crawl Virtual Challenge will be supporting Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN), which serves Indiana’s adults and children living with various physical, mobility, or developmental disabilities, and also provides foundational life skills to inmates. A 501(c)(3), ICAN places highly-trained dogs in canine/client partnerships or as Facility Dogs supplying animal-assisted therapy at schools, courthouses, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. ICAN’s loving Labradors and Golden Retrievers are not emotional support animals; they are task-trained assistance dogs who open doors to employment, education, and other life possibilities for the people they serve.

Read more The best pubs in Dublin for a pint of Guinness and a bit of craic