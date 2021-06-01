Guinness is giving the people what they want as they reveal their first-ever emoji just in time for the reopening of pubs in Ireland.

The world-famous Irish stout, which was born and bred in Dublin, today invited its fans to "add a Guinness pint to your tweets" and, of course, added "use responsibly".

We see you, we hear you. Introducing the first ever Guinness emoji. Use the hashtag #GuinnessTime to add a Guinness pint to your tweets. Use responsibly. — Guinness Ireland (@GuinnessIreland) June 1, 2021

Considering emoticons are the fastest growing language in the world, it's rather surprising that Guinness has only now released their very first emoji.

Worth the wait, we say!

The reaction over on Twitter has been pure entertainment and features the typical Irish wit:

Finally after 262 years of waiting there is a #GuinnessTime emoji. Nature is healing! https://t.co/upaUG4NOiR — Graham Villiers-Tuthill (@graham_vt) June 1, 2021

Then there are those who are really seriously dedicated to their Guinness:

And, of course, the millions of Irish folks who are just longing to get back to their locals, see some familiar faces and friends and enjoy a pint of the black stuff... It's almost #GuinnessTime.

I wish it was #GuinnessTime 😋 — ChiefGøøner (@RobJBlackmore) June 1, 2021

I cannot wait for a CREAMY pint on June 7th #GuinnessTime — Richie Brown - #GetVaccinated (@BrowneR03) June 1, 2021