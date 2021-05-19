Summer is fast approaching and you're about to be faced with one of the biggest decisions your friend or your bartender can put to you. What are you having to drink?

Not to worry, we've taken the pressure off deciding by rounding up the best Guinness brews to drink this summer that's sure to quench your thirst on a warm day.

Guinness Draught Stout

You can't go wrong with this classic drink. Guinness brewers were the first to introduce the combination of nitrogen and carbon dioxide to draught beer. The result was Guinness Draught, famous for its smooth velvety texture and unique surge and settle.

This iconic beer was developed in 1959 by the brewers at Guinness and launched as a celebration of the 200 years anniversary of Arthur Guinness signing his 9,000-year lease. It established itself as the top-selling Guinness beer with lightning speed. Drinkers were instantly drawn to its complexity and bold combination of flavors.

Guinness Baltimore Blonde

Irish tradition meets American spirit in Guinness Baltimore Blonde. Crafted in the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, this beer is light, floral, and alive with citrus.

Considered a sessionable golden beer with Guinness character, the beer is perfectly balanced with a lingering malt and biscuity finish. It’s the coming together of vibrant flavors, of character drawn from both sides of the pond.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer

Bringing together the classic taste of Guinness and the delicious taste of coffee, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer is a revolution on how you can drink your iced coffee with flavors that were born to be together.

Swirling with hints of espresso, chocolate, and caramel, the drink is sweet-smelling with a distinct coffee smell, the perfect balance of bitter and sweet, and a roast coffee ﬂavor. This brew is ideal for a brunch or BBQ get-together with friends on a sunny day or an evening relaxing in your garden as the day winds down.

Created by the masters of the creamy Irish Guinness in St James Brewery Dublin, the classic Irish Stout is brewed with in-house roasted barley, cold brew coffee, and added coffee flavors for a delicious blend of roast coffee and subtle caramel notes. 4.0% ABV.

Salt & Lime Ale

Salt & Lime Ale is expertly balanced with key lime puree and hand-harvested sea salt from the Chesapeake Bay barrier islands. At a 5% ABV, it is a pale yellow ale with forward notes of lime peel, biscuit, and light salt.

As a distinctly versatile beer bursting with flavor, Salt & Lime Ale provides a strong standalone flavor suitable for any occasion, but it was truly built for enjoying on warm, sunny days spent outdoors. As we transition to more al fresco dining weather, the bold lemon lime flavor in Salt & Lime Ale makes a strong pairing with bright, acidic characteristics in light starters like chips and salsa, guacamole, salad with grilled chicken and citrus vinaigrette. The depth of flavor also shines when contrastingly paired with spicy, rich main entrees such as Korean BBQ and tacos al pastor.

*Salt & Lime is only available in the DMV area (Maryland, DC and Northern VA)

What will be your choice of Guinness brew this summer?