A ghostly voice saying "help me" in Lackeen Castle in Co Tipperary can be heard in this chilling clip from PJ Kavanagh of the Galway-based Paranormal Awakenings Ireland.

The group of researchers captured the spooky shout during their visit to Lackeen Castle in Abbeville, Co Tipperary on May 26, and Kavanagh, 63, shared clips and photos on social media afterward.

Posting the 30-second clip to Facebook, Kavanagh said: “OK guys going back to our investigation at Lackeen Castle on Friday night.

"Listen carefully as I'm feeling somewhat sorry for myself thinking I'd wasted our time and should maybe have gone out for a drink as it was a Friday night.

"This is what makes it all worthwhile. This is why we do what we do."

Kavanagh thanked PJ Doogue of Carlow Paranormal Researchers Ireland for his "invaluable support and help."

Posted by Pj Kavanagh on Monday, June 5, 2023

Kavanagh also shared this isolated clip of what sounds like a spirit saying "help me:"

Posted by Pj Kavanagh on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Kavanagh told the Mirror that the "American paranormal society, which includes skeptics, are dedicating a podcast to it.

“I recorded a video of a spirit saying, ‘Help me’.

"I only saw it on playback. It is ground-breaking.

“We also recorded another spirit at the top of a staircase in the castle. We don’t know what it is exactly, but it looks like someone bending over and kneeling down.

“It looked straight at us. It was chilling. A podcast by the World Paranormal Research Society is going to air the recording of the spirit.”

In 2022, Paranormal Supernatural Investigations Ireland shared some eerie photos purportedly featuring a púca that were also taken at Lackeen Castle.

IrishCentral History Love Irish history? Share your favorite stories with other history buffs in the IrishCentral History Facebook group.

Haunted Lackeen Castle

Situated near the village of Ballingarry in western Tipperary, Lackeen Castle dates back to the 12th century, an era marked by invasions and the establishment of fortified structures. The castle's robust architecture, featuring thick stone walls and imposing towers, reflects the defensive strategies employed during its construction.

While Lackeen Castle has witnessed its fair share of battles and historical events, it has also become renowned for its ghostly legends. Tales of apparitions, mysterious sounds, and unexplained occurrences have swirled around the castle, captivating the curious and the adventurous.

One of the most famous ghostly sightings associated with Lackeen Castle is that of a spectral lady in white. According to local folklore, the apparition is believed to be the ghost of a former occupant of the castle who met a tragic end. Witnesses have reported seeing a translucent figure roaming the corridors and disappearing into thin air, leaving an eerie presence behind.

Another chilling legend linked to Lackeen Castle revolves around the ghostly sounds of battle echoing through the halls. Visitors have reported hearing faint cries, clanging swords, and the thunderous noise of horses' hooves as if reliving a long-forgotten conflict. These spectral echoes serve as a poignant reminder of the castle's turbulent past and the lives lost within its walls.

Visitors keen on exploring the supernatural side of Lackeen Castle can join ghost tours and paranormal investigations conducted by local enthusiasts. These tours provide an opportunity to delve into the castle's haunted reputation, hear firsthand accounts of ghostly encounters, and perhaps experience something inexplicable themselves.