This is an extraordinary film of the epic storm in 2014 off the coast of Ireland, taken from the captain’s deck of a ship out at sea in the dramatic waves.

The video, captured off the south-east coast of Ireland during one of the worst winter storms in memory, has gone viral on YouTube with over 1 million views.

In the footage, the ship can be seen plunging up and down as it gets battered by 100-mile-an-hour winds and 55-foot-high waves.

“The biggest lumps of sea you see are around 15-17 meters," captain Stev Golden wrote on his Reddit account.

"I work at sea. This is a video of a storm we were in on February 1, 2014. 16-meter seas," he added.

