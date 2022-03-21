Viral Irish dancing group Cairde impressed US President Joe Biden with a special performance at the White House on St. Patrick's Day.

The seven-piece group, which rose to fame on TikTok, entertained the crowd during a function in the East Room of the White House, earning a standing ovation from the President.

"You are incredible. You guys are incredible," Biden told the group after the performance. "I don't have one-third the athletic ability. You guys are great."

The group also performed on Good Morning America earlier on St. Patrick's Day before making their way to the White House.

"We were completely honored to perform at the White House St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the invitation of President Biden and the First Lady, as well as meeting them in a private reception pre-performance and joining them for a few beverages afterward," the group said on Instagram.

"We’re humbled by everyone’s comments and reactions. Thank you all for the continued support! So proud to be Irish."

Cairde rose to fame on TikTok in August 2020 when they uploaded a video set to the viral sound "Banjo Beats".

The video has received more than 14.5 million likes and is the third-most liked video on TikTok using the Banjo Beats audio.

Cairde, who have more than 2.7 million followers on the social media platform, have made a name for themselves by repurposing traditional Irish dancing steps to fit modern songs.