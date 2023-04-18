Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton - stars of the hit US show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” who now host “The Always Sunny Podcast” - have been spotted lapping up Cead mile Fáilte in Ireland this week.

The trio, along with producer Megan Ganz, are in Dublin for live shows of their "Always Sunny Podcast LIVE" at the 3Arena on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Ahead of their live show on Monday, the legendary Kehoe’s Pub on Dublin’s South Anne Street shared a picture of McElhenney, Day, and Howerton behind the bar.

“Great to have the guys from @thesunnypodcast in today filming the podcast before their shows in Dublin!” the Irish pub said in a social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Kehoes Pub (@kehoesdub)

The trio also paid a visit to Celtic Whiskey Shop on Dublin's Dawson Street which, of course, carries the gang's special Four Walls whiskey.

"Thank you to our friends at Celtic Whiskey Shop in Dublin for hosting this afternoon’s tasting," Howerton said on Monday. "What a massive treat. Slàinte!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenn Howerton (@glennhowerton)

Later on Monday, McElhenney shared a picture on Twitter of the absolutely packed house at Dublin's 3Arena during the first show of the week.

"This many people watch the show?" he said in his tweet. "Good lord."

Wow Dublin. This many people watch this show? Good lord. ☘️ ☀️ pic.twitter.com/HnzbrD0IN5 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 17, 2023

He followed up that tweet with a clip of Day singing on stage in front of a lively crowd.

"Ireland is [nuts]," he wrote.

Ireland is 🥜 🥜 Can’t wait for Wednesday 🇮🇪 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aqcBQsbwrA — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 18, 2023

On Tuesday, promoters MCD Productions shared a recap of the show's first night in Dublin:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MCD Productions (@mcdproductions)

"The Always Sunny Podcast" announced back in February that it would be hitting the road, with live shows in London and Dublin. While one Dublin show was initially announced, a second was added due to high ticket demand.

“Thanks all you creeps, listeners, and jabronis for buying tickets to our stupid live show," Howerton previously said. "Get ready to be blasted with comedy."

"The Always Sunny Podcast" was launched in 2021, while the mad-cap sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is currently filming its record-breaking 16th season.

For the uninitiated, "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" follows a gang of degenerates who run the unsuccessful Paddy’s Irish Pub in Philadelphia. The gang frequently - and hilariously - leans into the worst of Irish American and Irish Catholic stereotypes, so it was only a matter of time before they actually made it to Ireland.

The 15th season of the show, which aired in 2021, featured a four-episode arc of the gang, and all of their typical hijinks, in Ireland. Charlie Kelly (played by Day) had a home-run Irish language scene with veteran Irish actor Colm Meaney in the second episode of the Irish storyline.