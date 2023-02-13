The "Always Sunny Podcast" is on its way to Ireland! The stars of the podcast announced on Monday, February 13 that tickets to their show at Dublin's 3Arena will go on sale this week.

Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney, along with their podcast producer and writer Megan Ganz, will be taking to the stage for the "Always Sunny" podcast at the 3Arena in Dublin on Monday, April 17.

On Monday, the cast and Ganz took to social media to announce that tickets for their London and Dublin shows would be going on pre-sale on this Wednesday, February 15 with the promo code "Sunny."

BIG NEWS: We’re coming to London for two shows on 4/16 and Dublin for one show only on 4/17! Pre-sale tix go live this Weds 2/15 at 10am GMT! Use code: “SUNNY” at checkout! We can’t wait to see you there! ☀️🎧#thesunnypodcast #charlieday @RMcElhenney @GlennHowerton @meganganz pic.twitter.com/wTJh0rl1un — The Always Sunny Podcast (@TheSunnyPodcast) February 13, 2023

"The Always Sunny Podcast" was launched in 2021, while the mad-cap sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is currently filming its 16th season.

The podcast sees three of the show's writers and stars - Day, Howerton, and McElhenney - joined by writer and producer, Ganz, as they take a look back at each episode of the insane world that is "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

The podcast has been a smash hit and in 2022, they took the show on the road to their fan's delight.

During their video posted on Monday, Day mentions that this is the first time in 20 years that "the gang" has been "across the pond" together. However, season 15 of the show "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" featured a four-episode story arch filmed and set in Ireland. They even had Irish actor Colm Meaney ("The Commitments," "Star Trek") playing Day's father.

Both Day and McElhenney do boast of Irish roots and have spoken about their ancestry on the podcast.

We're sure the "Always Sunny" live show in Dublin in April show will be wild, weird, and full of laughs for all their fans, affectionately known as "creeps."

For more information about The Always Sunny Podcast live shows in London and Dublin, visit thealwayssunnypod.com.