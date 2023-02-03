Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Hollywood actors turned Wrexham football club owners, have shared a hilarious video of Reynolds' attempts to pronounce the name of newly-signed Irish player Eoghan O'Connell.

"Just Eoghan, just plain old Eoghan," McElhenney, an Irish American, says in the social media clip as Reynolds struggles with the pronunciation of the Irish name Eoghan.

"It's so easy," McElhenney says. "Eoghan.

"Why is it so hard for you to pronounce Irish names? Eoghan.

"Irish names are not that difficult. McElhenney."

But for Reynolds, the Irish pronunciation might be a lost cause despite his best efforts.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The hilarious clip comes after Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club Reynolds and McElhenney took over together, recently signed Cork native Eoghan O'Connell from Charlton Athletic.

Wrexham said O’Connell graduated from Celtic’s Academy and made his debut in the Scottish Premiership in 2014. He made 13 appearances for Celtic in all competitions, including four in the Champions League, and spent time on loan at Oldham, Cork City, and Walsall.

He made the permanent move to England in 2017, playing for first Bury and then Rochdale in Leagues One and Two – making more than 100 league appearances for the latter to earn a move to Charlton last summer.

Wrexham AFC are delighted to confirm the signing of centre-back Eoghan O'Connell 👉 https://t.co/YMMNPFZ2U5 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/Dcr0v3cZlt — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) January 31, 2023

McElhenney and Reynolds' takeover of Wrexham has been chronicled in the recent Disney+ documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham", which follows the club's attempt to gain promotion from the National League - England's fifth tier - during the 2021/22 season.

Elsewhere, McElhenney frequently draws upon his Irish American roots in his hit show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which recently featured episodes set in Ireland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney)

Meanwhile, despite his struggles to pronounce O'Connell's first name, Reynolds does have Irish roots of his own and has described himself as "pretty damn Irish" in the past.