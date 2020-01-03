“McCutieTiny Irish Dancer” is equal parts adorable and talented

A video of 4-year-old Irish dancer Lucy, aptly nicknamed "McCutie Tiny Irish Dancer," has been capturing the hearts of viewers on YouTube.

The video, shared on YouTube ahead of St. Patrick's Day 2010, has been viewed more than 1.7 million times!

Being introduced before her performance, Lucy reveals that she’s won two trophies and six medals during competitions, which is impressive in of itself, but even more so considering young Lucy’s age.

“We might have a future world champion here on our hands,” her proud teacher says before Lucy begins her reel steps.

After performing her steps, young Lucy was treated to a well-deserved standing ovation.

Bravo, Lucy!

Check out Lucy showing off her Irish dance steps here:

