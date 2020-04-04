Harmonies and steps while flying home to Ireland? The lads from St Brendan's College in Killarney put on quite a show.

Even the worst of flyers would not have minded getting on this recent flight from London to Kerry, in Jan 2019, especially if they were fans of Irish music and dance.

A group of Irish school lads from St Brendan's College in Killarney, Co Kerry, were on their way home from London Stansted when they decided to pull out their traditional instruments, warm up the vocal chords and treat the rest of the passengers to a step or two to pass the time on the short flight.

The talented group of young men can be seen in the short clip singing, harmonizing, clapping and cheering along as some of their classmates play away in delight.

As if the performance wasn't already great enough, two of the lads decide to up the ante and jump up from their seats to showcase footwork that Michael Flatley would be proud of.

"The music class from St Brendan’s College in Killarney had their Irish trad instruments with them on yesterday's flight from London Stansted to Kerry," the Instagram post read.

"And they put on quite a show."

