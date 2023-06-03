The perfect Irish brunch recipe for lazy weekend mornings from top Irish chef Nevin Maguire.

As an Irish person, weekend mornings are when we get to chat about the events of the week (or night) before over a long breakfast, incorporating the usual suspects of bacon, eggs and potatoes in one form or another - washed down with a big pot o' tea.

This recipe for bacon, eggs and potato cakes with mojo sauce will have your friends lining up at your door at the weekends from now on!

Here Irish top chef shows us how to whip up some Irish potato cakes with bacon, eggs and mojo sauce:

Irish potato cakes with bacon, eggs and mojo sauce recipe

The recipe makes 8 potato cakes.

Ingredients

- 800g (3 1/2 cups cooked, mashed) floury potatoes, peeled

- 30g/ 1/4 stick butter

- 2 tbsp milk

- 4 scallions, finely sliced

- 2 tbsp parsley, chopped

- 2 tsp whole-grain mustard

- 10 pieces of streaky bacon

- Salt and freshly ground black pepper

- 1 tbsp flour

- 1 tbsp olive oil

- 4 eggs

- 1 tbsp white wine vinegar

Mojo Sauce

- 20g / 1/2 cup of coriander

- 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

- 1 green chili, deseeded and chopped

- ½ tsp of ground cumin

- 4 tsp olive oil

- ½ tsp white wine vinegar

- Salt

Method

Boil the potatoes in a pan of salted water for 15–20 minutes until soft. While the potatoes are cooking put the butter, milk and scallions into a small saucepan and cook until the scallions have softened. Grill 2 pieces of bacon until crispy, then chop into small pieces. When the potatoes are cooked drain well and mash. Then add in the warmed butter, milk and scallion mixture along with the parsley, mustard, and bacon. Season with salt and black pepper. Leave to cool.

When the mixture has cooled shape it into 8 equal size rounds, and chill in the fridge for half an hour.

Place all Mojo Sauce ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.

To poach the eggs: bring a large pan of water the boil. Reduce to a gentle simmer and add the white wine vinegar and a little salt. Break two of the eggs into the water and simmer for 3-4 minutes until just cooked but still soft on the inside. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain well on kitchen paper. Repeat with the other two eggs.

While the eggs are cooking take the potato cakes from the fridge and dust with a little flour. Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the potato cakes in two batches and gently fry for 2–3 minutes on each side until golden.

Meanwhile, broil the remaining pieces of bacon.

Serving Suggestions

Divide the potato cakes between four warmed plates. Add two pieces of bacon, a poached egg, a drizzle of the Mojo Sauce and a green salad to each.

