Wondering where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year? A new survey has uncovered the best cities in the U.S to celebrate the Irish holiday in 2022.

With more than 31 million people claiming Irish ancestry in the U.S., St. Patrick's Day is one of America's biggest cultural holidays.

In fact, the first ever St. Patrick's Day parade didn't even take place in Ireland but has its roots in the U.S.

According to WalletHub, Americans are projected to spend $5.87 billion on the holiday this year.

The website compared 200 of the largest cities in the U.S. across to find the best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The study looked at four key dimensions, including: 1) St Patrick's Day Traditions, 2) Costs, 3) Safety and Accessibility, and 4) St. Patrick's Day Weather.

St. Patrick's Day Traditions were evaluated based on metrics such as length of the city's St Patrick's Day history, the number of Irish pubs per capita and the St. Patrick's Day parade. Meanwhile, other dimensions were rated according to metrics such as the lowest price of a three star hotel in the city on St. Patrick's Day, the average cost of a beer, resident vaccination rate, crime rate, traffic congestion, and forecasted versus average temperature.

According to the study, Philadelphia is the number one place to be this St. Patrick's Day. Philly also ranked as the city with the fewest DUI-related fatalities per capita.

Boston, the city with the most St Patrick's Day parties and festivals per capita, followed close behind on the best cities list. Pittsburgh, Chicago, and San Francisco rounded out the top five.

New York, which ranked 11 on the list, was the city with the most Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, but it was also the city with the highest average price for a St Patrick's Day party ticket.

Naperville, Illinois, which made it to number 7 on the best cities list, was the place with the highest percentage of Irish population.

The top 10 U.S. cities for 2022 St. Patrick's Day celebrations:

1. Philadelphia, PA

2. Boston, MA

3. Pittsburgh, PA

4. Chicago, IL

5. San Francisco, CA

6. Reno, NV

7. Naperville, IL

8. Tampa, FL

9. Yonkers, NY

10. Buffalo, NY

For WalletHub's complete list of the 2022's Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations visit here.