The 50th anniversary of CLRG's World Irish Dancing Championships is taking place this week in Belfast. We track the results as they come in daily.

After two years of postponements due to the pandemic, the Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne (World Irish Dancing Championships) is back and celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Running from April 10 to April 17, 2022, IrishCentral will be bringing you the top daily results from this major global Irish dance competition.

The prestigious Irish dancing event is the highest level of competition within the An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) organization. The event brings thousands of Irish dancers from around the world to compete in both solo and ceili competitions.

World Irish Dancing Championships 2022 results

All result results will not be available until after they have been officially announced on stage.

Results from Friday 15th April 2022

Competition 25: 18 - 19 Ladies

Alliyah O'Hare - Scanlon, Midlands Region, England/Wales Erin McPolin - Carey Academy, Midlands Region, England/Wales Sophie Reilly - The Carson Academy, Cuige Uladh, Eire Lily McDonnell - The Irish Dance Academy, Southern Region, England Cara Flannagan Walsh - Holly & Kavanagh, Cuige Laighean, Eire

Competition 4: 18 - 19 Men

Joseph Howarth - Glendarragh, North West Region, England Aidan Hurff - O'Shea-Chaplin, New England Region, USA David Pyke - Ryan-Cummins Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Tiernan Fahy - McBride & Fahy, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire Daniel Butterly - Ni Chearra-O'Baolain, Cuige Uladh, Eire

Competition 24: 19 - 20 Ladies

1. Sylvia Carroll - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

2. Taylor Kane - MHA, Eastern Region, Canada

3. Niamh O'Reilly - Tracey Taaffe Academy, Cuige Uladh, Eire

4. (Tie) Cassidy Ludwig - Millennium Academy, Mid America Region, USA

4. (Tie) Holly Roisin Duffy - The Duffy Travis King Academy, North West Region, England

The top 5 ladies 19-20 backstage after the presentation. 🌏🌎🌍🌏🌎 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Friday, April 15, 2022

Competition 3: 19 - 20 Men

Liam Costello - McGahan Lees Creer, New South Wales, Australia Eric Crone - Celtic Steps, Western Region, USA Cathal Doughan - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Nathan Hynes - Aisling Keogh, Cuige Laighean, Eire Jack Michael Whitworth - Ward-Mallinson, North West Region, England

The Men 19-20 Presentations. Congratulations to the World Champion Liam Costello! 🌏 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Friday, April 15, 2022

Competition 40: Mixed 4 Hand Over 16

Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Team A - Cass-Barrington, Southern Region, USA Team A - Murchu Duiginn, Southern Region, England Team A - O'Shea, Mid America Region, USA Team A - Sandra Claren, Chile

Competition 53: Ladies Figure O16

Team A -Triggle Academy, Southern Region, USA Team A - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland Team A - Robinson, South Africa

Congratulations to the Triggle Academy! Senior Girls Figure WORLD CHAMPIONS! 🌍 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Friday, April 15, 2022

Competition 55: Mixed Figure O16

Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire (Unanimous result)

The Senior Mixed Figure WORLD CHAMPIONS! Congratulations Kiely Walsh! 🌎 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Friday, April 15, 2022

Competition 61: Dance Drama

Team A - McGrath Morgan Academy, Southern Region, USA Team A - Murphy Irish Arts Center, Mid America Region, USA

Results from Thursday 14th April 2022

Competition 39: Mixed 4 Hand Ceili 13 - 16

Team A - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Team A - Triggle Academy, Southern Region, USA Team A - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA Team A - O'Hehir School, North East Region, England

Champion Interview - Winners of the U16 Mixed 4-hand from Flynn O’Kane in Munster tell us how important their dance colleagues are. 🌎 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Competition 48: Mixed 8 Hand Ceili 13 - 16

Team A - Mona Ni Rodaigh, Cuige Uladh, Eire Team A - Callanan MacLoone O’ Meara, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Team A - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

Champion Interview - Winners of the U16 Mixed 8-hand from Móna Ní Rodaigh give us their globe winning debrief 🌎 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Competition 43: Girls 8 Hand Ceili 13 - 16

Team A - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA Team A - Harney Pender Keady Academy, New England Region, USA Team A - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England Team A - McLaughlin, Scotland Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Champion interview: Lavin Cassidy, USA - Winners of the U16 Girls Céilí 🌎 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Competition 26: 17 - 18 Ladies

Emily Colangelo - McNelis Cunningham, Cuige Uladh, Eire Megan Stuart - Corda Mor, Mid America Region, USA Ella Owens - Ceim Oir, Southern Region, England Tegan McConomy - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire Caelainn Kilkenny - Turley Duggan, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

Results from Wednesday 13th April 2022

Competition 38: Mixed Ceili 11-13

Team A - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland Team A - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA Team A - Drake, Southern Region, USA Team A - Lorraine Duggan Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Team A - Murchu Duiginn, Southern Region, England

Competition 6: 16-17 Boys

Elliot Kwelele - McGee, Cuige Uladh, Eire Youcef Belouazani - The Carson Academy, Cuige Uladh, Eire Daragh Roddy - Niamh Roddy-Murphy, Cuige Uladh, Eire AJ Brainerd - Carpenter Academy, Southern Region, USA Fionn O’sullivan McCarthy - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Backstage with this gorgeous gentleman, World Champion Elliot Kwelele! 🌏 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Competition 5: 17-18 Boys

Lochlan Howard - The Academy, Mid America and Western Australia Jack Porter - Kavanagh Porter Academy, USA & Ireland Jack Bullington - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA Scott Hegarty O' Meara - Hegarty Irish Dance Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Ryan Peter - Trinity Academy, Mid America Region, USA

#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with the mens U18 Champion, Lochlan Howard and his teachers from the Academy, Byron and Edward 🇺🇸 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Competition 28: U16 Girls

Abbie Mai Walshe - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Laighean, Eire Carmen McAleer - The Carson Academy, Cuige Uladh, Eire Molly McGrory - Turley Duggan, Midlands Region, England/Wales Ellie-Kate McCarthy - McGahan Lees, Southern Region, England Aoibhe Twomey - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with Girls U16 World Champion, Abbie Mae Wash with her teachers from the Flynn O’Kane Academy, Bernadette and Damien ☘️🇮🇪 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Competition 27: U17 Girls

Blanaid O'Neill - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland Lara Magee - McNelis Cunningham, Cuige Uladh, Eire Sofia Rose Martin - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England Scarlett Skehill -Celtic Hearts, Southern Region, England Grace Clancy - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Congratulations to the World Champion Blanaid O’Neill! 🌏🌍🌏🌎🌏 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Results from Tuesday 12th April 2022

Competition 38: Minor Mixed 4-Hand Ceili 11 - 13

Team A - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland Team A - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA Team A - Drake, Southern Region, USA Team A - Lorraine Duggan Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Team A - Murchu Duiginn, Southern Region, England

Competition 30: Girls 13 - 14

Mya Toal-Allen - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland Bláithín Mohan - Scoil Rince Clann McCaul, Cuige Uladh, Eire Sheenagh McMorrow - McMorrow, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire Niamh Fox - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland Emma Cronin - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

#rincetv Check out Carla with the U14 Girls World Champion, Mya Toal-Allan with his teachers from the Doherty Petri School, Belfast and USA 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Competition 29: Girls 14 - 15

Caoimhe O'Halloran - Áine Murphy Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Caitlin Mary - Murray McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire Niamh Glynn - Linda Martyn, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire Rose McDowell - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England Christina Mariel Wiltz - McGough Academy, Mid Atlantic Region, USA

#rincetv Check out Carla with the Girls U15 World Champion Caoimhe O’Halloran with her teachers from the Aine Murphy Academy, Munster, Ireland 🇮🇪 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Competition 7: Boys 15 - 16

Evan O'Brien - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire David Nealon - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire James Mazza - Keane O'Brien Academy, New England Region, USA Michael Pixton - Cass-Barrington, Southern Region, USA Ciaran Bagley - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA

#rincetv Check out Carla with the Boys Under 16 World Champion Evan O’Brien with his teachers from the Hession School, Galway, Ireland 🇮🇪 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Competition 42: Minor Girls 8-Hand Céilí 11 - 13

Team A - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA Team A - Harney Pender Keady Academy, New England Region, USA Team A - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England Team A - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Results from Monday 11th April 2022

Competition 31: Girls 12 - 13

Eirinn Fegan - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland Kate Lavelle - Cowhie Ryan McCole : Cuige Chonnacht, Eire McKenna Furst - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland Hanna Mioduszewska - Cabe Academy, Cuige Laighean, Eire Ruby O Connor - Cowhie Ryan McCole, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

Competition 9: Boys 13 - 14

Aidan Ward - Marie Connell, Midlands Region, England/Wales Luke Sooy - Emerald Isle, Mid Atlantic Region, USA Toby McGuinness - Claddagh Academy, Southern Region, England Timothy Blake - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA Scott Ryan - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with Boys U14 World Champion, Aidan Ward with his teacher, Marie Connell ADCRG from the Midlands, England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Competition 8: Boys 14 - 15

Aaron Delaney - Callanan MacLoone O’ Meara, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Owen Gaughan - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire John O'Connor - Claddagh Academy, Southern Region, England Gary O'Doherty - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire Ian Kenny - Rinceoirí Na Ríochta, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

#rincetv Check out Carla meeting the newly crowned U15 Boys World Champion, Aaron Delaney with his teachers, Anne, Nikki, Mikey and Ciara from the Callanan Macloone O’Meara School in Munster, Ireland 🇮🇪 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Competition 41: Sub Minor Girls 8-Hand Céilí 8 - 11

Team A - Mona Ni Rodaigh, Cuige Uladh, Eire Team A - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England Team B - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Team A - Elbadri McAuley Baird, Cuige Laighean, Eire Team A - Crossan, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

Competition 46: Mixed Ceili 8 - 11

Team A - McGee, Cuige Uladh, Eire Team A - Mona Ni Rodaigh, Cuige Uladh, Eire

Results from Sunday 10th April 2022

Competition 12: Boys 10 - 11

Oscar Donnelly - Sharon Taylor, Scotland Cillian Murray - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire Brendan Carolan - McGee, Cuige Uladh, Eire Mathew Quilter - Áine Murphy Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Jacob Swinton - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, North West Region, England

🌟 Check our the first Rince TV interview with the newly crowned U11 Boys Champion, Oscar Donnelly with his teacher, Sharon Taylor ADCRG from Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Monday, April 11, 2022

Competition 33: Girls 10 - 11

Kate Phelan - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Maria Coco Puente De La Vega - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England Tara McGinley - Holly & Kavanagh, Cuige Laighean, Eire Maiya Allworthy - Turley Duggan, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire Brielle Maguire - Murray Academy, New England Region, USA

#rincetv Check out Carla meeting our youngest World Champion, U11 winner, Kate Phealan with her Teachers from the Flynn O’Kane Academy in Munster, Ireland, Bernadette Flynn and Damien O’Kane ADCRG ☘️ Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Monday, April 11, 2022

Garret Zagorski - Kristin Butke, Southern Region, USA George Gallagher - Francis Carey Academy, Southern Region, England Keelan Chute - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire William Godley - Scoil Rince Fa´inne Chladach, Eastern Region, Canada Hugh McEvoy - Scoil Rince Ui Bhriain, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with U12 World Champion Garet Zagorski and his Mum and Teacher, Kristen Butke ADCRG from the Southern Region, USA 🇺🇸 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Monday, April 11, 2022

Competition 10: Boys 12 - 13

Cillian McMorrow - McMorrow, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire Ethan Farrel - Harrison, Scotland Killian Kenny - Rinceoirí Na Ríochta, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Rian Savage - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland Harrison Davey - Kavanagh Porter Academy, USA & Ireland

#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with U13 boys World Champion, Cillian McMorrow with his Mum and Dad, Jonathon and Claire McMorrow ADCRG from Connacht, Ireland 🇮🇪 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Monday, April 11, 2022

Competition 32: Girls 11 - 12

Evie Roberts - Carey Academy, North West Region, England Anna McGlew - Scoil Rince an Chroi, Cuige Uladh, Eire Maia Doherty - McConomy, Cuige Uladh, Eire Mikayla Young - Callanan MacLoone O’ Meara, Cuige Mumhan, Eire Orla Wormald - Nadine Martin Academy, North West Region, England

#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with the U12 Girls World Champion, Evie Roberts and her teachers, John and Kathleen Carey and Catriona Hale ADCRG from the Carey Academy, England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Monday, April 11, 2022

