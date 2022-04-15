The 50th anniversary of CLRG's World Irish Dancing Championships is taking place this week in Belfast. We track the results as they come in daily.
After two years of postponements due to the pandemic, the Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne (World Irish Dancing Championships) is back and celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Running from April 10 to April 17, 2022, IrishCentral will be bringing you the top daily results from this major global Irish dance competition.
The prestigious Irish dancing event is the highest level of competition within the An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) organization. The event brings thousands of Irish dancers from around the world to compete in both solo and ceili competitions.
World Irish Dancing Championships 2022 results
All result results will not be available until after they have been officially announced on stage.
Results from Friday 15th April 2022
Competition 25: 18 - 19 Ladies
- Alliyah O'Hare - Scanlon, Midlands Region, England/Wales
- Erin McPolin - Carey Academy, Midlands Region, England/Wales
- Sophie Reilly - The Carson Academy, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Lily McDonnell - The Irish Dance Academy, Southern Region, England
- Cara Flannagan Walsh - Holly & Kavanagh, Cuige Laighean, Eire
🌎🌏🌍🌎🌏Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Friday, April 15, 2022
Competition 4: 18 - 19 Men
- Joseph Howarth - Glendarragh, North West Region, England
- Aidan Hurff - O'Shea-Chaplin, New England Region, USA
- David Pyke - Ryan-Cummins Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Tiernan Fahy - McBride & Fahy, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
- Daniel Butterly - Ni Chearra-O'Baolain, Cuige Uladh, Eire
Competition 24: 19 - 20 Ladies
- 1. Sylvia Carroll - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
- 2. Taylor Kane - MHA, Eastern Region, Canada
- 3. Niamh O'Reilly - Tracey Taaffe Academy, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- 4. (Tie) Cassidy Ludwig - Millennium Academy, Mid America Region, USA
- 4. (Tie) Holly Roisin Duffy - The Duffy Travis King Academy, North West Region, England
The top 5 ladies 19-20 backstage after the presentation. 🌏🌎🌍🌏🌎Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Friday, April 15, 2022
Competition 3: 19 - 20 Men
- Liam Costello - McGahan Lees Creer, New South Wales, Australia
- Eric Crone - Celtic Steps, Western Region, USA
- Cathal Doughan - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Nathan Hynes - Aisling Keogh, Cuige Laighean, Eire
- Jack Michael Whitworth - Ward-Mallinson, North West Region, England
The Men 19-20 Presentations. Congratulations to the World Champion Liam Costello! 🌏Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Friday, April 15, 2022
Competition 40: Mixed 4 Hand Over 16
- Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Team A - Cass-Barrington, Southern Region, USA
- Team A - Murchu Duiginn, Southern Region, England
- Team A - O'Shea, Mid America Region, USA
- Team A - Sandra Claren, Chile
Competition 53: Ladies Figure O16
- Team A -Triggle Academy, Southern Region, USA
- Team A - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
- Team A - Robinson, South Africa
Congratulations to the Triggle Academy! Senior Girls Figure WORLD CHAMPIONS! 🌍Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Friday, April 15, 2022
Competition 55: Mixed Figure O16
- Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire (Unanimous result)
The Senior Mixed Figure WORLD CHAMPIONS! Congratulations Kiely Walsh! 🌎Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Friday, April 15, 2022
Competition 61: Dance Drama
- Team A - McGrath Morgan Academy, Southern Region, USA
- Team A - Murphy Irish Arts Center, Mid America Region, USA
Results from Thursday 14th April 2022
Competition 39: Mixed 4 Hand Ceili 13 - 16
- Team A - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Team A - Triggle Academy, Southern Region, USA
- Team A - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA
- Team A - O'Hehir School, North East Region, England
Champion Interview - Winners of the U16 Mixed 4-hand from Flynn O’Kane in Munster tell us how important their dance colleagues are. 🌎Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Thursday, April 14, 2022
Competition 48: Mixed 8 Hand Ceili 13 - 16
- Team A - Mona Ni Rodaigh, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Team A - Callanan MacLoone O’ Meara, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Team A - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
Champion Interview - Winners of the U16 Mixed 8-hand from Móna Ní Rodaigh give us their globe winning debrief 🌎Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Thursday, April 14, 2022
Competition 43: Girls 8 Hand Ceili 13 - 16
- Team A - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA
- Team A - Harney Pender Keady Academy, New England Region, USA
- Team A - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England
- Team A - McLaughlin, Scotland
- Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Champion interview: Lavin Cassidy, USA - Winners of the U16 Girls Céilí 🌎Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Thursday, April 14, 2022
Competition 26: 17 - 18 Ladies
- Emily Colangelo - McNelis Cunningham, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Megan Stuart - Corda Mor, Mid America Region, USA
- Ella Owens - Ceim Oir, Southern Region, England
- Tegan McConomy - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Caelainn Kilkenny - Turley Duggan, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
Results from Wednesday 13th April 2022
Competition 38: Mixed Ceili 11-13
- Team A - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
- Team A - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA
- Team A - Drake, Southern Region, USA
- Team A - Lorraine Duggan Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Team A - Murchu Duiginn, Southern Region, England
Competition 6: 16-17 Boys
- Elliot Kwelele - McGee, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Youcef Belouazani - The Carson Academy, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Daragh Roddy - Niamh Roddy-Murphy, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- AJ Brainerd - Carpenter Academy, Southern Region, USA
- Fionn O’sullivan McCarthy - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Backstage with this gorgeous gentleman, World Champion Elliot Kwelele! 🌏Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Competition 5: 17-18 Boys
- Lochlan Howard - The Academy, Mid America and Western Australia
- Jack Porter - Kavanagh Porter Academy, USA & Ireland
- Jack Bullington - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA
- Scott Hegarty O' Meara - Hegarty Irish Dance Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Ryan Peter - Trinity Academy, Mid America Region, USA
#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with the mens U18 Champion, Lochlan Howard and his teachers from the Academy, Byron and Edward 🇺🇸Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Competition 28: U16 Girls
- Abbie Mai Walshe - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Laighean, Eire
- Carmen McAleer - The Carson Academy, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Molly McGrory - Turley Duggan, Midlands Region, England/Wales
- Ellie-Kate McCarthy - McGahan Lees, Southern Region, England
- Aoibhe Twomey - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with Girls U16 World Champion, Abbie Mae Wash with her teachers from the Flynn O’Kane Academy, Bernadette and Damien ☘️🇮🇪Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Competition 27: U17 Girls
- Blanaid O'Neill - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
- Lara Magee - McNelis Cunningham, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Sofia Rose Martin - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England
- Scarlett Skehill -Celtic Hearts, Southern Region, England
- Grace Clancy - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Congratulations to the World Champion Blanaid O’Neill! 🌏🌍🌏🌎🌏Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Results from Tuesday 12th April 2022
Competition 38: Minor Mixed 4-Hand Ceili 11 - 13
- Team A - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
- Team A - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA
- Team A - Drake, Southern Region, USA
- Team A - Lorraine Duggan Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Team A - Murchu Duiginn, Southern Region, England
Competition 30: Girls 13 - 14
- Mya Toal-Allen - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
- Bláithín Mohan - Scoil Rince Clann McCaul, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Sheenagh McMorrow - McMorrow, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
- Niamh Fox - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
- Emma Cronin - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
#rincetv Check out Carla with the U14 Girls World Champion, Mya Toal-Allan with his teachers from the Doherty Petri School, Belfast and USA 🇺🇸 🇮🇪Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Competition 29: Girls 14 - 15
- Caoimhe O'Halloran - Áine Murphy Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Caitlin Mary - Murray McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Niamh Glynn - Linda Martyn, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
- Rose McDowell - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England
- Christina Mariel Wiltz - McGough Academy, Mid Atlantic Region, USA
#rincetv Check out Carla with the Girls U15 World Champion Caoimhe O’Halloran with her teachers from the Aine Murphy Academy, Munster, Ireland 🇮🇪Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Competition 7: Boys 15 - 16
- Evan O'Brien - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
- David Nealon - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- James Mazza - Keane O'Brien Academy, New England Region, USA
- Michael Pixton - Cass-Barrington, Southern Region, USA
- Ciaran Bagley - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA
#rincetv Check out Carla with the Boys Under 16 World Champion Evan O’Brien with his teachers from the Hession School, Galway, Ireland 🇮🇪Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Competition 42: Minor Girls 8-Hand Céilí 11 - 13
- Team A - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA
- Team A - Harney Pender Keady Academy, New England Region, USA
- Team A - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England
- Team A - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Results from Monday 11th April 2022
Competition 31: Girls 12 - 13
- Eirinn Fegan - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
- Kate Lavelle - Cowhie Ryan McCole : Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
- McKenna Furst - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
- Hanna Mioduszewska - Cabe Academy, Cuige Laighean, Eire
- Ruby O Connor - Cowhie Ryan McCole, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
Competition 9: Boys 13 - 14
- Aidan Ward - Marie Connell, Midlands Region, England/Wales
- Luke Sooy - Emerald Isle, Mid Atlantic Region, USA
- Toby McGuinness - Claddagh Academy, Southern Region, England
- Timothy Blake - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA
- Scott Ryan - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with Boys U14 World Champion, Aidan Ward with his teacher, Marie Connell ADCRG from the Midlands, England 🏴Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Competition 8: Boys 14 - 15
- Aaron Delaney - Callanan MacLoone O’ Meara, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Owen Gaughan - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
- John O'Connor - Claddagh Academy, Southern Region, England
- Gary O'Doherty - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Ian Kenny - Rinceoirí Na Ríochta, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
#rincetv Check out Carla meeting the newly crowned U15 Boys World Champion, Aaron Delaney with his teachers, Anne, Nikki, Mikey and Ciara from the Callanan Macloone O’Meara School in Munster, Ireland 🇮🇪Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Competition 41: Sub Minor Girls 8-Hand Céilí 8 - 11
- Team A - Mona Ni Rodaigh, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Team A - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England
- Team B - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Team A - Elbadri McAuley Baird, Cuige Laighean, Eire
- Team A - Crossan, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
Competition 46: Mixed Ceili 8 - 11
- Team A - McGee, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Team A - Mona Ni Rodaigh, Cuige Uladh, Eire
Results from Sunday 10th April 2022
Competition 12: Boys 10 - 11
- Oscar Donnelly - Sharon Taylor, Scotland
- Cillian Murray - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Brendan Carolan - McGee, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Mathew Quilter - Áine Murphy Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Jacob Swinton - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, North West Region, England
🌟 Check our the first Rince TV interview with the newly crowned U11 Boys Champion, Oscar Donnelly with his teacher, Sharon Taylor ADCRG from Scotland 🏴Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Monday, April 11, 2022
Competition 33: Girls 10 - 11
- Kate Phelan - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Maria Coco Puente De La Vega - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England
- Tara McGinley - Holly & Kavanagh, Cuige Laighean, Eire
- Maiya Allworthy - Turley Duggan, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
- Brielle Maguire - Murray Academy, New England Region, USA
#rincetv Check out Carla meeting our youngest World Champion, U11 winner, Kate Phealan with her Teachers from the Flynn O’Kane Academy in Munster, Ireland, Bernadette Flynn and Damien O’Kane ADCRG ☘️Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Monday, April 11, 2022
Competition 11: Boys 11 - 12
- Garret Zagorski - Kristin Butke, Southern Region, USA
- George Gallagher - Francis Carey Academy, Southern Region, England
- Keelan Chute - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- William Godley - Scoil Rince Fa´inne Chladach, Eastern Region, Canada
- Hugh McEvoy - Scoil Rince Ui Bhriain, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with U12 World Champion Garet Zagorski and his Mum and Teacher, Kristen Butke ADCRG from the Southern Region, USA 🇺🇸Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Monday, April 11, 2022
Competition 10: Boys 12 - 13
- Cillian McMorrow - McMorrow, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
- Ethan Farrel - Harrison, Scotland
- Killian Kenny - Rinceoirí Na Ríochta, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Rian Savage - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
- Harrison Davey - Kavanagh Porter Academy, USA & Ireland
#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with U13 boys World Champion, Cillian McMorrow with his Mum and Dad, Jonathon and Claire McMorrow ADCRG from Connacht, Ireland 🇮🇪Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Monday, April 11, 2022
Competition 32: Girls 11 - 12
- Evie Roberts - Carey Academy, North West Region, England
- Anna McGlew - Scoil Rince an Chroi, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Maia Doherty - McConomy, Cuige Uladh, Eire
- Mikayla Young - Callanan MacLoone O’ Meara, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
- Orla Wormald - Nadine Martin Academy, North West Region, England
#rincetv Check out Carla’s interview with the U12 Girls World Champion, Evie Roberts and her teachers, John and Kathleen Carey and Catriona Hale ADCRG from the Carey Academy, England 🏴Posted by CLRG Irish Dancing Commission on Monday, April 11, 2022
