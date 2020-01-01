Tadhg Reynolds moved to New York in April 2019 on a Graduate Visa to pursue a career in Digital Marketing. Ten months later, he is wise to the trials and tribulations of trying to make a name for yourself in the Big Apple.
Ludgate Hub, a co-working space and entrepreneurship incubator, in Skibbereen, West Cork, welcomed Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins who witnessed the impact the Hub has had on the town and the rural area at large.
Experts for authentic adventures rooted in local culture, the Irish startup Cultural Roadmapp has launched the initiative ‘Real CLARE Experiences’, an outgrowth of the company’s award-winning audio tour app for motorists on Clare’s Wild Atlantic Way coast.