Startups

Nominations are now open for 2026 IrishCentral Legal Elite Awards Irish company start-ups hit record high in first half of 2026 IrishCentral launches a new weekly business briefing focused on Irish enterprise across North America
Enterprise Ireland invested over €30m in Irish startups last year

Enterprise Ireland invested over €30m in Irish startups last year

Enterprise Ireland invested €32.9m in Irish startups in 2025 and supported a total of 198 companies, according to figures announced at the agency’s annual Startup Day in Dublin.

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