Irish start-up numbers reach record high in first nine months of 2026
The 21,921 start-ups established during the first three quarters of 2026 represent an 8% increase year-on-year (20,206 in 2025).
The 21,921 start-ups established during the first three quarters of 2026 represent an 8% increase year-on-year (20,206 in 2025).
Enterprise Ireland invested €32.9m in Irish startups in 2025 and supported a total of 198 companies, according to figures announced at the agency’s annual Startup Day in Dublin.