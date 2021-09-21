Izzy Wheels, an Irish-based company that creates fun and colorful wheelchair covers, has announced a new collaboration with Disney.

Founded by Galway sisters Ailbhe and Izzy Keane, the company creates covers with vivid and exuberant designs that allow wheelchair users like Izzy, who was born with spina bifida, to express individuality.

The idea for the company began when Ailbhe created a range of wheel covers for her sister's chair as her final year project in The National College of Art and Design (NCAD) in 2016.

"I've always noticed that my sister's wheelchair didn't reflect her bright and bubbly personality," Ailbhe told Paper last year.

In 2017, Izzy Wheels began collaborating with amazing artists, designers, and brands from around the world, including global brands like Hello Kitty and Barbie.

Now the sisters are joining forces with Disney to create covers starring beloved characters from Frozen, Toy Story, and The Lion King, as well as the iconic Mickey Mouse and more.

"It’s been my long-time aim to challenge the perception of people who use wheelchairs and encourage people to look beyond the chair," said Ailbhe, who is the chief executive and creative director of Izzy Wheels.

"I want people to feel that their wheelchair is an extension of their personal style and a form of self-expression, which is why Disney is a fantastic partner."

Izzy Wheels also announced that 10 % of the profits made from this range will go to Whizz-Kids, a charity in the UK that aims to transform the lives of disabled children, reports Her.ie.

They will also help Disney's Make-a-Wish project by designing customizable wheelchair covers.

The Disney collection is out now and can be found at Izzy Wheels website.