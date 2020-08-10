Lisburn-based stairlift supplier Olympic Lifts has reviewed the accessibility of over 40 of Ireland’s most visited attractions and has concluded that 40% of them are not completely wheelchair accessible.

The list of attractions comes from Fáilte Ireland’s list of most visited attractions (both free and paid) in 2017 and sees the likes of the Cliffs of Moher, Dublin Zoo, and the Book of Kells in its ranks.

Read more: The Irish hotels and restaurants that topped TripAdvisor’s 2020 Awards

Many of these tourist attractions are found in places with uneven ground and historical steps, such as Glendalough site and Blarney Castle, making them incompatible with modernization, but many others have simply not modernized their facilities to meet the needs of all visitors.

Others still only have partial accessibility, such as the National Museum of Ireland - Archaeology, Kildare St, which allows guests with wheelchairs and scooters to visit only one of its floors.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Michael from Olympic Lifts commented, “It is disappointing to learn that so many of these fantastic attractions have still not been updated so that wheelchair users can visit them. Some might argue that some of these older buildings cannot be made to be more accessible, but after 30 years of experience of helping people update their buildings and, in one case, a decommissioned warship, we disagree.

“Of course, we shouldn’t ignore the fact that 60% of these most visited attractions were fully accessible for wheelchair users, and many included additional information about guides in audio format or braille, and organized special tours for those with dementia, too.

“Lots is being done to make tourism in Ireland more accessible, and it’s encouraging to see.”

Read more: Fall in love with the wild and wonderful County Donegal

Here's a rundown of the non-wheelchair accessible and partially accessible attractions:

Non-wheelchair accessible attractions:

Malin Head Viewing Point, Donegal

Glendalough Site, Wicklow

Castletown House Parklands, Kildare

Blarney Castle & Gardens, Cork

Kylemore Abbey & Gardens, Galway

Read more: Places in Ireland that can change your life

Partially accessible attractions:

Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience, Clare

Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Clare

Farmleigh, Dublin

Brú na Boinne Newgrange, Meath

Muckross House Gardens and Traditional Farm, Kerry

National Museum of Ireland - Archaeology, Kildare St, Dublin

National Museum of Ireland - Natural History, Merrion St, Dublin

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin

Glenveagh Castle and Grounds, Donegal

Old Jameson Distillery, Dublin

Dublinia, Dublin

Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre. Offaly

Connemara National Park, Galway.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.

Have you had experiences navigating Ireland with a wheelchair? Let us know in the comments section below.