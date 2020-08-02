TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards name the top restaurants and hotels in Ireland.

The 18th annual Travelers’ Choice Award winners were chosen based on travelers' reviews published by the website in 2019.

Here are the best places to stay and eat in Ireland, according to TripAdvisor contributors.

Harvey’s Point Hotel, set in the idyllic surroundings of Lough Eske and the Bluestack Mountains in Co Donegal, was named the number one best hotel in Ireland. It was also singled out as the best place in Ireland for a romantic break and was listed as 12th best hotel in all of Europe.

The stunning Killarney Park, in Co Kerry on the Wild Atlantic Way, took second place in Ireland’s overall list, and was also the top pick for Ireland's best luxury hotel. The five-star hotel is located in the heart of Killarney, beside Killarney National Park.

The best small hotel in Ireland award was given to Heaton's Guesthouse, in Dingle, Co Kerry. Heaton's also came in second place in the small hotel category in Europe (following Anastasis Apartments, on the Greek island of Santorini), and seventh in the world.

A superb location - just a 5 minute walk to the heart of Dingle town. Publiée par Heatons Guesthouse sur Mardi 15 juillet 2014

According to The Irish Times, the nearby Castlewood House, is run by another branch of the Heaton family. It was given the best service award in Ireland and also placed 10th in Europe in this category.

Such a beautiful day today in Dingle .. sound effects courtesy of our daughters .. oh and the occasional car .... waiting for you to come back @dinglepeninsulatourism @thewildatlanticway @tourismireland @failte_ireland @indo.ie_travel #Dingle #dinglepeninsula #Kerry #Ireland #dailydingledreams Publiée par Castlewood House Dingle sur Mardi 31 mars 2020

Daly’s House, in the center of picturesque Doolin, Co Clare, was named the best B&B in Ireland, and the 19th best B&B in the world. Located on Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, this bed and breakfast is ideally situated near the Cliffs of Moher, Burren National Park and the Aran Islands.

According to TripAdvisor, “the top 25 hotels were determined based on quality of traveller reviews and opinions for properties with a star rating of four and above, and with 30 or more rooms. The winning luxury hotels were determined based on quality of traveller reviews and opinions for properties with a five-star rating.”

As for the best places to eat in Ireland, reviewers rated the Michelin-starred Chapter One, in Dublin, as the best fine-dining restaurant in Ireland. Frankie Mallon’s An Port Mór restaurant, in Westport, won second-place ahead of Mulberry Garden in Dublin 4.

Here are the full lists of winners in Ireland.

Top hotels in Ireland

1 Harvey’s Point Lough Eske, Co Donegal

2 The Killarney Park Killarney, Co Kerry

3 Ashford Castle Cong, Co Mayo

4 Dromoland Castle Hotel Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare

5 Ballygarry House Hotel & Spa Tralee, Co Kerry

6 The Lake Hotel Killarney, Co Kerry

7 Adare Manor Adare, Co Limerick

8 Hayfield Manor Hotel Cork

9 The Brehon Killarney, Co Kerry

10 The River Lee Cork

Top luxury hotels in Ireland

1 The Killarney Park Killarney, Co Kerry

2 Ashford Castle Cong, Co Mayo

3 Dromoland Castle Hotel Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co Clare

4 Adare Manor Adare, Co Limerick

5 Hayfield Manor Hotel Cork

6 Ballyfin Demesne Ballyfin, Co Laois

7 Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg, Co Clare

8 Muckross Park Hotel & Spa Killarney, Co Kerry

9 Ballyvolane House Fermoy, Co Cork

10 The Marker Hotel Dublin

Top small hotels in Ireland

1 Heaton’s Guesthouse Dingle, Co Kerry

2 Loch Lein Country House Fossa, Co Kerry

3 Spanish Point House Spanish Point, Co Clare

4 Bellingham Castle Castlebellingham, Co Louth

5 MacNean House & Restaurant Blacklion, Co Cavan

6 The Ross Killarney, Co Kerry

7 Brook Lane Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

8 Currarevagh House Oughterard, Co Galway

9 Ballyvolane House Fermoy, Co Cork

10 Roundwood House Mountrath, Co Laois

Top B&Bs in Ireland

1 Daly’s House Doolin, Co Clare

2 Friar’s Glen Killarney, Co Kerry

3 On the Rocks Greencastle, Co Donegal

4 The 19th Lodge Ballybunion, Co Kerry

5 Creevagh Heights Carrowmore-Lacken, Co Mayo

6 Oranhill Lodge Oranmore, Co Galway

7 Lawcus Farm Guest House Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny

8 Sea View House Doolin, Co Clare

9 Marless House Galway

10 The Boulevard Westport, Co Mayo

Top restaurants in Ireland

1 Chapter One, Dublin

2 An Port Mór Restaurant Westport, Co Mayo

3 Mulberry Garden Dublin

4 Pearl Brasserie Dublin

5 Rozzers Restaurant Aghadoe, Co Kerry

6 Mulcahy’s Bar and Restaurant Kenmare, Co Kerry

7 Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud Dublin

8 L’Ecrivain Dublin

9 The Seafood Bar @ Kirwan’s Galway

10 Finns’ Table Kinsale, Co Cork

