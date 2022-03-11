When exploring the world of cryptocurrency, especially the latest cryptocurrencies, you will discover so many fascinating things.

This implies the fact that you will need to properly prepare in regards to the actual procedure that will lead you to meet all of the specific crypto needs and preferences that you have. Let’s get right into this!

Why should you invest in cryptocurrency?

Exploring the remarkable growth that cryptocurrencies have, you can see that the majority of people from all over the world choose to place their investments in cryptocurrency rather than gold or tech stocks.

What is Lucky Block?

A Binance Smart Chain protocol that allows users to explore the most popular online gambling world. This is a crypto lottery segment that actually allows users to use blockchain protocols that will lead them to the most accessible online wagering. You can simply visit the LuckyBlock (LBLOCK) page to find out everything that you will ever need to know because it is expected to become one of the leading crypto lottery projects.

Top Trending Cryptocurrencies

To start this article, we have to establish the basics of the crypto world, meaning the notion of cryptocurrencies allows users to deal with payments, trading, purchasing, mining, and so much more.

Having the chance to cover this, let’s take a closer look at some of the biggest and the most popular cryptocurrencies that you need to know about.

Bitcoin (BTC)

This is the most popular and widespread cryptocurrency of all time. It was first established in 2009 by an unknown creator that goes under the alias of Satoshi Nakamoto. Knowing all of this, Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that works on blockchain that actually allows the process of transactions to be distributed through a network that reaches thousands and thousands of computers all across the globe.

For you to operate with this cryptocurrency, you will need a digital wallet, and you can quickly start trading, purchasing, or selling Bitcoins. Each transaction made with Bitcoin will be publicly noted in the blockchain.

Ethereum (ETH)

Powered by blockchain technology, Ethereum, is a platform that has its native cryptocurrency. You can find this cryptocurrency under ETH or simply Ethereum. Due to its blockchain technology, Ethereum is considered a rather secure platform that enables various transactions. Ethereum also offers a selection of smaller contacts that can actually be programmed as it allows various applications.

Ethereum is also known for the possibility to operate with massive networks that include stablecoins, tokens, decentralized applications, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and so much more. All of this allows Ethereum to experience quite an impressive growth.

Meme Coins

Have you heard about Dogecoin and Shiba Inu? Well, if you have, then you know that they are one of the most popular Meme Coins ever created. To put all of this in simple terms, meme coins are cryptocurrencies that are inspired by popular internet memes and jokes that actually are not meant to be taken seriously.

However, because of their popular nature, they are still one of the most popular digital values that exist thus far. In addition, there are so many sub-categories of the meme coins that are equally popular and volatile.

Altcoins

The term Altcoin actually stands for an alternative digital currency to Bitcoin. This term is a rather general one that categorizes all of the digital values that exist besides Bitcoin. There is a large selection of Altcoins that are created, and because the fact that they are based on Bitcoin, they all operate with near the same essential functions.

Some of the most popular Altcoins that you can find on the market include Ripple, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and so much more.