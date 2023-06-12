EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin has opened a new exhibition to mark 60 years since JFK visited Irish shores.

"Homecoming: JFK in Ireland" opened to the public on Wednesday, June 7, and will be running until September 2023.

This beautifully curated exhibition has been created in collaboration with the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and delves into the cultural and political significance of Kennedy's four-day trip in 1963.

June marks the 60th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s 1963 visit to Ireland To commemorate this pivotal moment in Irish-American relations, EPIC and @JFKLibrary are proud to present the new exhibition ‘Homecoming: JKF in Ireland’ opening today at EPIChttps://t.co/tF2oqV5uqQ pic.twitter.com/jeqWLUaHBV — EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum (@EPICMuseumCHQ) June 7, 2023

Utilizing original documents, photography, and oral history interviews, visitors will get an understanding of what the visit meant to Irish politicians, diplomats, and onlookers, the purpose it served during a time of national transition, and how international observers perceived the event.

The visit itself was filled with fanfare and joyous scenes as Kennedy was welcomed by large crowds in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, and in New Ross and Wexford town, his family’s ancestral county.

The themes of the exhibition will range from Ireland's rapid modernization in 1963 to the pomp and ceremony surrounding JFK's visit, the political and diplomatic aspects of the trip, and the lasting legacy of his visit on Irish society.

"Homecoming" also explores JFK's Irish heritage and the history of his Famine emigrant ancestors, tracing the 35th President of the United State's rise to power and influence. Plus, will highlight the pivotal role Kennedy's visit played in strengthening Irish-American relations and shaping a new era of optimism for the country.

Nathan Mannion, Head of Exhibitions and Programmes at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, said, “Although there are many U.S. Presidents who can lay claim to Irish roots, JFK is probably the most well-known of them all. When he visited Ireland in 1963, the entire nation was won over by his charm, charisma, and genuine affection for the Irish people. Of course, the visit also had a significant impact on Irish and U.S. politics, with President Kennedy delivering the first official address by a foreign Head of State to the joint houses of the Oireachtas on 28th June”.

About EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum was created to honor the Irish diaspora abroad and recognize the vital contributions and monumental impact Irish people have made worldwide. By combining personal emigrant perspectives with social and cultural context, visitors can understand why a person left Ireland and the beliefs and heritage they brought with them. The museum was voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in 2019, 2020 & 2021.

