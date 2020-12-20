Shannon Airport has launched a new festive advertising campaign ahead of Christmas.

The festive initiative redesigns the Co Clare airport’s runway into a bright, magical Christmas tree bedecked with colorful Christmas lights and topped with a shining star, ensuring that Santa has no problems finding Ireland as he makes his way across the world on Christmas Eve.

According to a press release, “the image will be sent express to the North Pole to bring some festive cheer to Santa and his team of reindeer as they plan their routes ahead of their epic annual journey to deliver presents to children all over the world.”

The runway image is an artistic rendering produced for the airport as part of the festive campaign and will be visible in Limerick and Clare advertising sites in the run up to Christmas.

Commenting on the initiative, a spokesperson for Shannon Group said: “After a tough year for people in Ireland, we wanted to welcome Santa as he prepares to fly over Shannon Airport.”

“Christmas is still Christmas no matter what and a time of hope and joy, and we wanted to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas in a festive way.”

This year Shannon Airport’s passenger numbers are expected to be down almost 86 percent from last year’s numbers, The Limerick Post reports.

A spokesperson for Shannon Group said: “Shannon Airport will be open throughout the festive season for intending passengers and is the only airport in Ireland to be operational on Christmas day. While we won’t be able to have our usual Christmas experience, our staff have readied the airport for passengers and will give them the renowned Shannon Airport welcome.

“The airport’s terminal building has been decorated in true festive style and in addition, the airport’s COVID-19 charter will ensure that those traveling over the festive season can feel safe when traveling through the airport. The onsite COVID-19 private testing centre at the airport, run by RocDoc, has introduced extended operating hours for COVID testing due to demand.”