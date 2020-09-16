It’s the third time in a row that Donegal Airport has been voted into the top spot!

Donegal Airport in the northwest of Ireland along the Wild Atlantic Way has been voted as the most scenic airport in the world for the third time in a row, according to a survey conducted by PrivateFly.

Located at Carrickfinn, about 15 minutes outside of Dungloe and Gweedore, Donegal Airport (Aerfort Dhún na nGall) has a runway length of 4921 feet and is suitable for small props, small jets, and regional airliners.

In a Facebook post, the management and staff at Donegal Airport said they were delighted to again be named the winner, and thanked everyone for their support.

Claiming the top spot, Donegal Airport beat out these other airports:

Donegal Airport - Ireland Msembe Airstrip - Tanzania Skiathos (Alexandros Papadiamantis) Airport - Greece Orlando Melbourne International Airport - USA Barra Airport - Scotland Bora Bora (Motu Mute) Airport - French Polynesia St Maarten (Princess Juliana) International Airport - St Maarten Praslin Island Airport - Seychelles Dubai International Airport - United Arab Emirates Nadi International Airport - Fiji

PrivateFly shared some of the comments from people who voted for Donegal Airport: "Stunning varied scenery including mountains sea and beautiful beaches in the vicinity of the airport and beyond throughout the whole of county Donegal. Exceptionally friendly and welcoming people to greet you on arrival."

"You can see all the islands, beautiful beaches. Errigal and the Rosses on the approach. Truly wild Atlantic way!!"

"It’s just the most wonderful scenery in the world..."

PrivateFly says: “Originally just a grass strip, Donegal Airport officially opened in 1986 with a tarmac runway and temporary airport buildings.

“In the 1990s, permanent airport terminal buildings were built and the runway was extended, following funding from the Irish Government and other sources.

“The airport is now used by two scheduled airlines and for private charter flights, including helicopters connecting the area's many offshore gas installations to the airport.”

You can learn more about Donegal Airport on its website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.