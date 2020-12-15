Forget John Lewis and other classic Christmas adverts, this County Offaly pub created THE holiday ad of 2017.

Year upon year, the classic Christmas advert rivalry increases, with the whole of Ireland impatiently awaiting the release of a new John Lewis or Guinness ad.

In 2017, however, JJ Hough's Singing Pub in Banagher, Co. Offaly emerged the dark horse winner of the commercial competition when they shared their sweet Christmas ad named 'Drone Alone.'

Shooting part of it on location in the pub, part in the home of an elderly woman struggling to put her Christmas tree, and part using some fabulous drone footage of the countryside, this heart-warming advert will have you chuckling from nountil December 25.

Created in association with drone.ie and JJ Hough's, the makers pay a special tribute to Sheila Hough, Darragh Kelly, John Hough, Martin Murphy, Margaret Murphy, Vinny Fennel, Noel Hayes Snr, Pierre Pepper Aileen Corrigan and "future film star" Blaithin Corrigan, who we can only assume is the woman after our own hearts knowing that a Guinness can save the day.

Now, we just need to figure out how we can get ourselves drones that will deliver a pint of the black stuff to our homes!

Watch the ad here:

Drone Alone Presenting the 2017 JJ Hough's Christmas Ad ' DRONE ALONE' a film by Ger Hough, In association with IDrone.ie. Song Lonely Avenues by Ultan Conlon. Thanks to Sheila Hough, Darragh Kelly John Hough Martin Murphy, Margaret Murphy, Vinny Fennel, Noel Hayes snr Pierre Pepper Aileen Corrigan and future film star Blaithin Corrigan. Happy Christmas to all our customers. John Lewis Guinness DJI Ultan Conlon Publiée par JJ Houghs Singing Pub sur Lundi 27 novembre 2017

H/T: Joe.ie

Do you have a favorite Christmas advert? Let us know in the comments!