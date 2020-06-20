Own your own piece of heaven with this Co Roscommon riverfront property.

An Irish thatched cottage for sale in Portnahinch, Lanesboro in Co Roscommon boasts unreal views of the River Shannon. We first noticed this gorgeous traditional Irish thatched cottage back in February 2019, and we're pretty shocked it's still on the market!

With an asking price of $284,000 (€250,000), this three-bedroom thatched cottage could make for the perfect Irish vacation home, or year-round home if you’re looking to get away from it all.

Imagine waking up on a misty Irish morning to see the majestic River Shannon just beyond your reach.

Poised at a unique location on the banks of the River Shannon, you’re able to see from the homestead across the water to County Longford in the Leinster province of Ireland.

Modeled after a traditional Irish thatched cottage, the house at Portnahinch was newly constructed in 2002 “with the emphasis on a modern and contemporary family home while maintaining the charm and character of an old-world thatched cottage.”

It’s “modern and bright interior” is outfitted with “a mix of old world and contemporary features” and is situated in a gated estate.

The house itself is c. 1,870 sq.ft in area and is situated on a mature site area of c. 1.1 acres and the auctioneers now invite immediate viewings and all offers to sell.

* Originally published in Feb 2019.