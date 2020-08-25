Prettier than a picture book and just 40 minutes outside of Galway City, Fairy Bridge features a collection of thatched cottages in the west of Ireland looks literally magical

Fairy Bridge in Tonwee, Oughterard, Co Galway is on the market and could make for the dreamiest Irish escape, or a perfect investment property that could be used as a holiday rental.

The asking price for the "rare and unique" property that includes a thatched house and cottage has recently dropped from €345k to €270k, according to Irish realty group DNG.

Read More: Celebrity chef’s Irish seaside home is for sale and it’s a showstopper

The properties included in Fairy Bridge, a thatched house and cottage, date back to the 17th century and include original features such as beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls.

Along with the main properties, there are also a series of outbuildings and a mobile home on the site, which could be used as a holiday letting.

According to DNG, the home was previously owned by Lord McCoy before it was purchased in 1993 by its current owners who use the property for vacation rentals.

The main house is made up of a spacious living and dining room, a kitchen and breakfast room and three bedrooms (two en suite), a shower room, and a solid fuel stove.

The cottage, which is used as a vacation rental, is an open plan in design. It includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, and shower room. The bedroom is a traditional loft bedroom, accessible via a ladder.

The houses are surrounded by manicured gardens and there is also currently a mobile home on site.

Fairy Bridge is located one mile outside the village of Oughterard and a 40-minute drive from Galway city. It is surrounded by beautiful countryside, just at the gateway of Connemara and the capital town of Lough Corrib.

*Originally published in 2019, updated in August 2020.

Read More: Sustainable, modernized farmhouse in Co Kerry on sale for just €225k

If you could own a dream home anywhere in Ireland, where would it be? Let us know in the comments, below!