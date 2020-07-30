An Irish couple is selling their modernized and sustainable farmhouse property located in the charming Scrahanagullaune, Rathmore, Co Kerry for €225,000.

IrishCentral reader Finín O Connor, whose parents are selling this property, sent the listing our way.

The home, which was built right after the Famine and remained within the same family until 1998, has been carefully restored by O’Connor’s parents who purchased the property in 2000.

“There is more than 20 years of love and care put into the property that is waiting for someone else to continue the project," O’Connor tells IrishCentral.

Situated on 6.75 acres of gardens and rewilded lands, the property retains its link to nature by way of two polytunnels, a greenhouse, a hen aviary, an apple orchard, a berry orchard, a frog pond, beehives, and a reedbed sewage system.

“My mum’s an avid gardener,” O’Connor said, “and there are perennial flowers popping up all over every year from March through to September."

O’Connor notes that the original character of the home has been maintained with many vernacular features, including original doors, fireplaces, and traditional sash windows.

While aspects of the home remain traditional, it has been “heavily insulated under the traditional tin roof,” and boasts three heating systems: oil, solid fuel, and air to air electric.

The home also has an adjoined consultation room and separate waiting room with toilet, making the property perfect for a home-practice or remote working. It also features an art studio and multiple other outhouses.

From the modern conveniences to the undeniably beautiful surroundings, O'Connor says the property “a unique combination of eco-living in a traditional setting.”

Sherry Fitzgerald, the realtors managing the sale of the property, note that it’s not far from Killarney, which is “full of history, heritage, activities, and world-class hospitality.

“Killarney is populated with enthusiastic and welcoming people, and this enthusiasm is reflected in many national and international awards, the most recent being when Killarney was selected as Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2011. Festivals abound in Killarney, from St. Patrick's Day to Christmas in Killarney.”

O’Connor’s parents, who are selling the property, separately told The Irish Examiner: “It is very difficult for us to leave behind the tranquility and stillness and peace that this small holding has offered us, but we are making the choice to downsize.”

They added: “It’s a house with a benign history and a positivity that anyone who visits picks up on and we will really miss it.”

