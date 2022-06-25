Mayo County Council is looking for organizations to take over a popular caravan park on Achill Island off Ireland's west coast.

The council is seeking expressions of interest from suitable organizations to take over a lease for the Keel Sandybanks Caravan & Camping Park on Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way.

The park has been a popular camping and caravan location for the past three decades and is currently a 4-star Fáilte Ireland-rated site. It will have to be maintained each year for the duration of the lease.

The five-hectare park boasts two separate toilet and shower blocks, an office, laundry room, games room, kitchen, and storage facilities. It also features external cold water showers in addition to wastewater, electricity, natural gas, and water facilities.

The park's internal road system has recently been repaved with tarmacadam, while its outdoor lighting system has recently been upgraded to incorporate LED lights.

Sandybanks Caravan & Camping Park is located at one of the "must-see" locations along the Wild Atlantic Way, offering campers access to some of Ireland's finest beaches, including Keel Strand and Keem Bay.

The park is located just a short walk from Keel Beach and is adjacent to the Achill Island Golf Club and the Achill Surf School and Activity Adventure Centre.

It is also just a 15-minute drive from the glorious Keem Beach, which is said to have been blessed by St. Patrick during his stay on Croagh Patrick.

Renowned travel site Big 7 Travel named the golden beach as the 11th best beach in the world in a list of the world's 50 best beaches last summer.

"The sun might not always be shining, but when it does it’s world-class. And yes, it’s beautiful even on a rainy day," Big 7 Travel said of Keem Bay.