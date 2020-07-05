Keem Beach on Achill Island has been named Ireland’s favorite seaside resort.

The picturesque beach was favored in a nationally representative poll of 1,000 people from online lottery company Lottoland, WesternPeople.ie reports.

When asked what seaside location they would like to visit post-lockdown, 14% of those surveyed said Keem Bay, which is located on Achill Island in Co Mayo, off the west coast of Ireland.

Keem Beach rated higher than other renowned vacation spots such as Salthill in Co Galway (10%), Bundoran in Co Donegal (8 percent), Inch in Co Kerry (6%) and Lahinch in Co Clare (5%).

Also in the poll, Co Kerry was voted the number one staycation destination, with a quarter of Irish people saying they will vacation there now that COVID restrictions have been lifted.

Kerry scored over twice the vote of nearby Donegal (12%), Galway (11%) and Cork (10%).

Graham Ross, Country Manager for Lottoland Ireland, said: “Now that many of us have accepted the Government advice and made peace with the fact that sunnier shores abroad are off limits for this COVID-19 summer, we decided to see where Irish people are planning on heading around Ireland for their rest and relaxation.

"It’s no surprise to see Kerry top the charts, with Donegal, Galway and Cork fighting over the scraps but it is a surprise that Irish folk aren’t using this summer to be a little more adventurous in exploring new parts of Ireland. Maybe a bit of luck in Friday’s Superdraw can broaden the horizons and help to pay for some of the pricier holiday rentals popping up around the country for the Summer of Staycationing!”

