Ireland has been listed as one of the top holiday destinations for 2021

Plum Guide, a booking platform for vacation rentals, has included Ireland in their list of 25 best holiday spots for this year's hopeful travelers.

They noted that after welcoming 11.2 million tourists in 2019, Ireland suffered a drop of roughly 50% in 2020 due to the pandemic, but they were quick to remind their readers that this doesn’t mean the views and experiences are any less impressive.

They ranked outdoor and natural beauty sites such as Killarney National Park, home to incredible wildlife, lakes, and mountains as a must-visit place. While Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland and Skellig Michael for Star Wars fans received high praise.

For history lovers, Plum Guide found there were endless opportunities. King John's Castle next to the River Shannon in County Limerick and The General Post Office, made famous by its part in the Irish fight for independence in the 1916 Rising, all got a mention.

They noted if visitors were looking for a taste of Irish whiskey, there was no short supply of hand-crafted excellence, with The Irish Whiskey Museum and the Jameson Distillery all situated in the capital city of Dublin.

You can check out the other travel destinations that made the Plum Guide here.

