Ireland has been ranked the friendliest country in Europe by Condé Nast Traveler readers, while two Irish cities were also ranked among the friendliest cities in Europe.

Ireland, world-famous for its Céad Mile Fáilte, was voted the friendliest country in Europe by Condé Nast Traveler readers for the publication's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

"Countless global reports have continually dubbed the people of Ireland as some of the friendliest and most welcoming to visitors in the world," Condé Nast Traveler says of the Emerald Isle, "and our readers feel the same, voting it into the top spot for the friendliest countries in Europe once again."

While Dublin is noted for its "breweries and lively atmosphere," Giant's Causeway, the Cliffs of Moher, and the Aran Islands also got shout-outs.

Ireland topped the list with a score of 94.50, edging out Slovenia, Romania, Scotland, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, Denmark, Malta, and Croatia.

Not surprisingly given Ireland's top spot in the friendliest countries in Europe ranking, two Irish locales also made the cut for the friendliest cities in Europe list.

Coming in third is Ireland's capital city of Dublin, which received a score of 95.37.

Condé Nast Traveler writes: "From curb-side fiddle-playing to lively nightlife that rages on into the early morning, Ireland's capital seamlessly combines its zest for life with nods to its radical history in the form of landmarks, museums, and the stories told by strangers-turned-friends met along the way."

Cork, meanwhile, "is even more friendly" than Dublin, Condé Nast Traveler readers said, giving the southwestern city a score of 97.00, landing it in second place on the list.

"This place has a big personality, an exciting culinary scene, plenty of coffee shops, galleries, museums, and an iconic food market," Condé Nast Traveler said.

Dublin and Cork were only beaten out by Siena in Italy on the friendliest countries in Europe ranking, which topped the list with a score of 98.33.

Elsewhere in Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards, Ireland was ranked the fourth best country in the world overall, while Adare Manor in Co Limerick was voted the Top Resort in Europe for the second year in a row.