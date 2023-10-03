The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin won big at the 2023 World Travel Awards, having been named Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction as well as Europe's Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience for the year.

The iconic Irish site was in a tough tourist attraction category that also included Buckingham Palace, the Eiffel Tower, the Acropolis, the Sagrada Família, and the Roman Colosseum.

It was also up against Dublin’s EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, which won the title in 2019 - 2021, and Northern Ireland’s Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

In the Europe's Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience 2023 category, the Guinness Storehouse beat out nominees that included Beck's Brewery in Germany, Budweiser Budvar Brewery in the Czech Republic, Heineken Experience in the Netherlands, and Stella Artois Brewery in Belgium.

The Guinness Storehouse is thrilled to announce we have been championed Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 and Europe’s Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience 2023 at the prestigious @WTravelAwards!https://t.co/iyD6d9HelW#HomeOfGuinness #Guinness #GuinnessStorehouse pic.twitter.com/kzND8r3wYz — Guinness Storehouse (@homeofguinness) September 30, 2023

World Travel Awards says: "The Guinness Storehouse, Ireland’s number 1 visitor attraction, gives Guinness lovers the chance to experience the history, heart, and soul of Ireland’s most iconic beer.

"A visit to the Home of Guinness includes a behind-the-scenes look at the craft of brewing a perfect pint of the Black Stuff, an exhibition and cinema room dedicated to vintage Guinness advertising, and the chance to enjoy a pint in the Gravity Bar while enjoying Dublin’s best view.

"Housed at St. James’s Gate in the heart of Dublin’s Liberties, the seven floors of the Guinness Storehouse were built through a €42 million redevelopment of a 113-year-old former Guinness fermentation plant.

"Since 2000, the Guinness Storehouse has continually been enhanced, developing its experience to exceed consumers’ expectations. The newly revamped Gravity Bar is the latest example of this. The panoramic bar, located on the seventh floor, has more than doubled in size, and is now structured as a figure of eight, giving stunning views across the Dublin cityscape."

Three other Irish sites also won big at the 2023 World Travel Awards - Luttrellstown Castle Resort was named Europe's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort 2023, The Convention Centre Dublin was named Europe's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2023, and Jameson Distillery Bow St. was named Europe's Leading Whisk(e)y Distillery Tour 2023.

The World Travel Awards celebrated its 30th anniversary this year, marked with a gala hosted in Batumi, Georgia on Friday, September 29.